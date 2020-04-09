Thursday, April 9 Evening Forecast

Freeze Warning For Friday Morning

FREEZE WARNING FOR FRIDAY MORNING

Clouds that rolled in earlier this afternoon will roll out this evening. This will open the door to a clear and cold night with temperatures dipping a little below freezing by sunrise. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of Southern Missouri with temperatures slipping a few degrees below freezing. The cold temperatures shouldn’t cause widespread damage, but cold sensitive plants should still be protected or brought inside.

The morning cold will give way to a beautiful day with sunny skies pushing temperatures into the upper 50s.

A chilly evening will follow with temperatures nosediving back through the 50s and into the 40s. Clouds will be on the increase with a few showers possible by sunrise.

Showers will spread through during the morning with mostly cloudy skies throughout the remainder of the day. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

More showers are possible late Sunday night with showers and a few thunderstorms at times on Easter Sunday. Temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 60s. A strong cold front will move through by late in the day bringing strong winds and plunging temperatures to the Ozarks.

It’s possible that overnight drizzle could mix with or change over to a little light snow before it ends late Sunday night. Temperatures will fall to around freezing by Monday morning.

This will mark the beginning of an extended stretch of unusually cold weather for the middle of April. Freezes are definitely on the table through Thursday morning, but the pattern will also offer up bouts of clouds and wind that will curb how low temperatures get each night. The overall pattern looks dry and cold, but there could be some shower chances focused around Wednesday. Temperatures will be cold aloft and depending on the timing of the showers, some snow mixing is a possibility.

It looks like the cold snap will ease Thursday into Friday.

Clear

Springfield

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

West Plains

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

62° / 31°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 62° 31°

Friday

58° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 58° 42°

Saturday

63° / 52°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 63° 52°

Sunday

65° / 31°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 65° 31°

Monday

47° / 32°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 47° 32°

Tuesday

49° / 32°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 49° 32°

Wednesday

52° / 33°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 20% 52° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

45°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

42°

1 AM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

2 AM
Clear
0%
40°

35°

3 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
0%
34°

32°

5 AM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

6 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
30°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

54°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

53°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

