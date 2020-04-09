Thursday, April 9 Evening Forecast

Freeze Warning For Friday Morning

Clouds that rolled in earlier this afternoon will roll out this evening. This will open the door to a clear and cold night with temperatures dipping a little below freezing by sunrise. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of Southern Missouri with temperatures slipping a few degrees below freezing. The cold temperatures shouldn’t cause widespread damage, but cold sensitive plants should still be protected or brought inside.

The morning cold will give way to a beautiful day with sunny skies pushing temperatures into the upper 50s.

A chilly evening will follow with temperatures nosediving back through the 50s and into the 40s. Clouds will be on the increase with a few showers possible by sunrise.

Showers will spread through during the morning with mostly cloudy skies throughout the remainder of the day. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

More showers are possible late Sunday night with showers and a few thunderstorms at times on Easter Sunday. Temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 60s. A strong cold front will move through by late in the day bringing strong winds and plunging temperatures to the Ozarks.

It’s possible that overnight drizzle could mix with or change over to a little light snow before it ends late Sunday night. Temperatures will fall to around freezing by Monday morning.

This will mark the beginning of an extended stretch of unusually cold weather for the middle of April. Freezes are definitely on the table through Thursday morning, but the pattern will also offer up bouts of clouds and wind that will curb how low temperatures get each night. The overall pattern looks dry and cold, but there could be some shower chances focused around Wednesday. Temperatures will be cold aloft and depending on the timing of the showers, some snow mixing is a possibility.

It looks like the cold snap will ease Thursday into Friday.