Thursday, April 8 Morning Forecast

The stormy weather has moved out of the Ozarks but we’re not completely done with the moisture just yet. Wrap-around clouds and showers will circulate through the region as we progress through the remainder of our Friday eve. Some of us won’t see rain at at all but widely scattered showers are on the table as we head into the afternoon.

Today is looking much cooler with highs only in the 50s and 60s. Down to the south where the sun is more prevalent, temps may rise back into the 70s. Clouds diminish through overnight and we’ll wake up to a lot more sunshine tomorrow. Highs rebound back into the mid and upper 70s Friday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Another cold front moves in late Friday which could bring a few showers or storms by the evening. A couple of these could turn strong to severe as well with hail and gusty winds possible.

A Marginal Risk includes some of our southern communities into early Saturday. Some moisture may linger through lunchtime before we clear during the afternoon. A much cooler feels is on the docket for Saturday as well, only rising into the upper 50s. Temps spike again by Sunday as southerly flow takes over ahead of yet another cold front. Highs will be climbing back into the mid and upper 70s under lots of sunshine. Clouds move back in Sunday night into Monday with a few showers or storms possible to start next week as this front pushes through the region.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

46°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

50°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

48°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

46°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

45°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

62° / 47°
Showers
Showers 30% 62° 47°

Friday

77° / 45°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 77° 45°

Saturday

57° / 43°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 57° 43°

Sunday

75° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 48°

Monday

63° / 39°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 63° 39°

Tuesday

58° / 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 58° 39°

Wednesday

54° / 38°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 54° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
46°

47°

8 AM
Cloudy
19%
47°

48°

9 AM
Showers
54%
48°

49°

10 AM
Showers
37%
49°

51°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

53°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

54°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
54°

58°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

61°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

63°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

58°

8 PM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

9 PM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
55°

55°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
55°

53°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
53°

52°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
52°

52°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
52°

51°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
51°

50°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
50°

50°

5 AM
Clear
3%
50°

49°

6 AM
Clear
4%
49°
