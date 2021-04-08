Thursday, April 8 Morning Forecast

The stormy weather has moved out of the Ozarks but we’re not completely done with the moisture just yet. Wrap-around clouds and showers will circulate through the region as we progress through the remainder of our Friday eve. Some of us won’t see rain at at all but widely scattered showers are on the table as we head into the afternoon.

Today is looking much cooler with highs only in the 50s and 60s. Down to the south where the sun is more prevalent, temps may rise back into the 70s. Clouds diminish through overnight and we’ll wake up to a lot more sunshine tomorrow. Highs rebound back into the mid and upper 70s Friday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Another cold front moves in late Friday which could bring a few showers or storms by the evening. A couple of these could turn strong to severe as well with hail and gusty winds possible.

A Marginal Risk includes some of our southern communities into early Saturday. Some moisture may linger through lunchtime before we clear during the afternoon. A much cooler feels is on the docket for Saturday as well, only rising into the upper 50s. Temps spike again by Sunday as southerly flow takes over ahead of yet another cold front. Highs will be climbing back into the mid and upper 70s under lots of sunshine. Clouds move back in Sunday night into Monday with a few showers or storms possible to start next week as this front pushes through the region.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer