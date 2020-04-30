Thursday, April 30 Morning Forecast

High pressure takes over today leaving us with a beautiful stretch ahead!

It is going to be gorgeous today! Expect mostly sunny skies and light north winds. Temperatures will be seasonal, warming into the upper 60’s, lower 70’s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows around 50 degrees, also near our average.

Tomorrow will be beautiful again. Southerly winds become steady at 10-20 mph, pushing highs into the upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies.

The warming trend becomes more pronounced on Saturday, it may even feel summery! It will be warm and sticky with highs in the low to middle 80’s under mostly sunny skies.

By Sunday a hiccup rolls through with a few showers/ storms. That storm chance returns on Tuesday. Temperatures stay above average through early next week.