Thursday, April 30 Morning Forecast

Beautiful stretch ahead!

High pressure takes over today leaving us with a beautiful stretch ahead!

It is going to be gorgeous today! Expect mostly sunny skies and light north winds. Temperatures will be seasonal, warming into the upper 60’s, lower 70’s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows around 50 degrees, also near our average.

Tomorrow will be beautiful again. Southerly winds become steady at 10-20 mph, pushing highs into the upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies.

The warming trend becomes more pronounced on Saturday, it may even feel summery! It will be warm and sticky with highs in the low to middle 80’s under mostly sunny skies.

By Sunday a hiccup rolls through with a few showers/ storms. That storm chance returns on Tuesday. Temperatures stay above average through early next week.

Clear

Springfield

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 71° 50°

Friday

79° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 79° 58°

Saturday

84° / 62°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 84° 62°

Sunday

77° / 52°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 77° 52°

Monday

75° / 55°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 20% 75° 55°

Tuesday

69° / 49°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 69° 49°

Wednesday

71° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 71° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

5 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

6 AM
Clear
0%
46°

47°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
50°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

61°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

57°

9 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

10 PM
Clear
10%
55°

53°

11 PM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

12 AM
Clear
10%
52°

50°

1 AM
Clear
10%
50°

50°

2 AM
Clear
10%
50°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

50°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

