Thursday, April 30 Evening Forecast

Today was a great way to cap off the month of April. Temperatures were comfortably cool during the morning with mild afternoon highs near 70°. Today marked the beginning of a warming trend that will accelerate into the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures slipping into the upper 40s to around 50°.

The early morning chill on Friday will quickly give way to warm temperatures. There will be quite a bit of high cloudiness streaming in making for a high overcast at times during the day. This won’t slow temperatures from climbing too much with afternoon readings in the upper 70s. Humidity levels will remain comfortably low as well.

That will change on Saturday as south to southwest winds deliver a muggy air mass into the Ozarks. Skies will be brighter on Saturday too with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s.

A front will slowly slip south across the area Saturday night into Sunday. Despite the warmth and humidity, no rain is expected south of the front through Saturday night with a cap in place. Showers and thunderstorms should develop north of the front with rain chances gradually building south Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Rain will be more likely north of Hwy. 60 Sunday morning with chances shifting to areas near and south of the state line by mid to late afternoon.

The front will lift back to the north on Monday into Southern Missouri as an area of low pressure wraps up to the west. This is a setup that bears watching. Instability levels are looking higher for Monday and that coupled with the front may lead to thunderstorms, especially near and north of the front. The setup may also lead to strong to severe storms Monday afternoon into the evening.

The front should slip back to the south by Tuesday as the area of low pressure moves east of the area. Rain looks most likely from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning with drier weather moving in by Tuesday afternoon.

A mild and mostly quiet weather pattern will follow for Wednesday into Thursday.

Clear

Springfield

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Few Clouds

Branson

70°F Few Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Generally clear. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

70° / 49°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 49°

Friday

78° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 78° 59°

Saturday

84° / 63°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 84° 63°

Sunday

75° / 58°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 30% 75° 58°

Monday

77° / 57°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 77° 57°

Tuesday

71° / 49°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 71° 49°

Wednesday

70° / 48°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 70° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

57°

9 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

10 PM
Clear
10%
55°

53°

11 PM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

12 AM
Clear
10%
52°

50°

1 AM
Clear
10%
50°

50°

2 AM
Clear
10%
50°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

50°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
50°

50°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
50°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

66°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

