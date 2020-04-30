Thursday, April 30 Evening Forecast

Today was a great way to cap off the month of April. Temperatures were comfortably cool during the morning with mild afternoon highs near 70°. Today marked the beginning of a warming trend that will accelerate into the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures slipping into the upper 40s to around 50°.

The early morning chill on Friday will quickly give way to warm temperatures. There will be quite a bit of high cloudiness streaming in making for a high overcast at times during the day. This won’t slow temperatures from climbing too much with afternoon readings in the upper 70s. Humidity levels will remain comfortably low as well.

That will change on Saturday as south to southwest winds deliver a muggy air mass into the Ozarks. Skies will be brighter on Saturday too with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s.

A front will slowly slip south across the area Saturday night into Sunday. Despite the warmth and humidity, no rain is expected south of the front through Saturday night with a cap in place. Showers and thunderstorms should develop north of the front with rain chances gradually building south Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Rain will be more likely north of Hwy. 60 Sunday morning with chances shifting to areas near and south of the state line by mid to late afternoon.

The front will lift back to the north on Monday into Southern Missouri as an area of low pressure wraps up to the west. This is a setup that bears watching. Instability levels are looking higher for Monday and that coupled with the front may lead to thunderstorms, especially near and north of the front. The setup may also lead to strong to severe storms Monday afternoon into the evening.

The front should slip back to the south by Tuesday as the area of low pressure moves east of the area. Rain looks most likely from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning with drier weather moving in by Tuesday afternoon.

A mild and mostly quiet weather pattern will follow for Wednesday into Thursday.