Thursday, April 29 Morning Forecast

A cold front has been the driving force for all of the unsettled weather we’ve seen over the last 24 hours and we’re going to see that finally push through the region this morning. This will help sweep that moisture off to the east and help bring a clearing trend as we progress into the afternoon. Showers will linger through the first half of the day, mainly south and east of the metro but we can’t rule out a few sprinkles around Springfield this AM. Communities north of town really clear out this afternoon with a nice amount of sunshine developing. Sunshine will gradually return to the heart of the viewing area late in the day with clouds taking a little longer to budge down across Northern Arkansas. Temperatures look to top out in the low to mid-70s for many of us which is close to average for this time of year. The clearing trend gets going in earnest through the evening and into the overnight as high pressure builds in. This will lead to lighter winds too and with the saturated ground, we’ll likely see patchy fog develop into tomorrow morning. Friday really does look to be the pick of the weekend with highs rising back into the mid-70s under plenty of sunshine. High pressure holds for the first half of the weekend too with southerly winds boosting our temps even further. Temperatures look to climb into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon with some locations possibly in the lower 80s. Our next storm system moves our way Sunday and this one brings another round of showers and storms. A fair amount of instability does stream into the region, especially west of Springfield which brings the chance for a few stronger to severe storms. This is something we’ll be monitoring closely. We remain unsettled into Monday with this area of low pressure still impacting the area. With even warmer temps and some clearing in the clouds, more energy could aid in bringing severe weather to kick-start next week as well. The atmosphere does look capped and this could inhibit storms but if we could see them develop, they will likely be severe. This will be the day to watch and really stay weather aware. More widespread showers and storms plague the Ozarks Tuesday into early Wednesday as another piece of energy swings through. Much cooler air looks to filter in behind that storm system with highs falling back into the low to mid 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer