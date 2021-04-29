Thursday, April 29 Morning Forecast

A cold front has been the driving force for all of the unsettled weather we’ve seen over the last 24 hours and we’re going to see that finally push through the region this morning. This will help sweep that moisture off to the east and help bring a clearing trend as we progress into the afternoon. Showers will linger through the first half of the day, mainly south and east of the metro but we can’t rule out a few sprinkles around Springfield this AM. Communities north of town really clear out this afternoon with a nice amount of sunshine developing. Sunshine will gradually return to the heart of the viewing area late in the day with clouds taking a little longer to budge down across Northern Arkansas. Temperatures look to top out in the low to mid-70s for many of us which is close to average for this time of year. The clearing trend gets going in earnest through the evening and into the overnight as high pressure builds in. This will lead to lighter winds too and with the saturated ground, we’ll likely see patchy fog develop into tomorrow morning. Friday really does look to be the pick of the weekend with highs rising back into the mid-70s under plenty of sunshine. High pressure holds for the first half of the weekend too with southerly winds boosting our temps even further. Temperatures look to climb into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon with some locations possibly in the lower 80s. Our next storm system moves our way Sunday and this one brings another round of showers and storms. A fair amount of instability does stream into the region, especially west of Springfield which brings the chance for a few stronger to severe storms. This is something we’ll be monitoring closely. We remain unsettled into Monday with this area of low pressure still impacting the area. With even warmer temps and some clearing in the clouds, more energy could aid in bringing severe weather to kick-start next week as well. The atmosphere does look capped and this could inhibit storms but if we could see them develop, they will likely be severe. This will be the day to watch and really stay weather aware. More widespread showers and storms plague the Ozarks Tuesday into early Wednesday as another piece of energy swings through. Much cooler air looks to filter in behind that storm system with highs falling back into the low to mid 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

61°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

63°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 49°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 71° 49°

Friday

75° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 75° 52°

Saturday

78° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 78° 58°

Sunday

68° / 61°
Storms
Storms 60% 68° 61°

Monday

77° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 77° 55°

Tuesday

63° / 46°
Storms
Storms 30% 63° 46°

Wednesday

65° / 46°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 65° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
3%
65°

68°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
68°

70°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

71°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

71°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
71°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
69°

65°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
62°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
60°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
58°

56°

12 AM
Clear
4%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
4%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
4%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
5%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
5%
52°

51°

5 AM
Clear
5%
51°

50°

6 AM
Clear
5%
50°

50°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
50°

