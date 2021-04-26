Monday, April 26 Weather

Happy Monday! The good news is the weather today is going to be warm. Very spring-like. What else is spring-like… the wind. Winds will be strong out of the south today. Gusts could be as high as 40 mph by this afternoon. As of Monday morning, a wind advisory hasn’t been issued, but it will be monitored throughout the day.

The chance of rain and storms will increase late in the day Tuesday. We can expect a very wet Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night. Heavy rain will be likely with a widespread 1-3″ possible. 4″ won’t be out of the question for places that get caught under a thunderstorm.

The best chance for stronger storms or severe weather will be possible Wednesday and Wednesday night. Flash flooding will be a concern during this time period. Rain will come to an end by Thursday morning.

The end of the week and into the weekend look very nice. By the weekend we will see close to 80-degree temperatures once again. What a great way to start May!

Sunny/Wind

Springfield Mo

69°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 69°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
62°F Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Branson

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Harrison

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Rolla

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
62°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

West Plains

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
60°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 81° 62°

Tuesday

78° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 78° 62°

Wednesday

69° / 59°
Showers
Showers 55% 69° 59°

Thursday

69° / 50°
Showers
Showers 54% 69° 50°

Friday

73° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 73° 52°

Saturday

77° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 77° 56°

Sunday

79° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 79° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
1%
71°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
75°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
78°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
81°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
79°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
65°

64°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

63°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
63°

63°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
63°

65°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
71°

