Monday, April 26 Weather

Happy Monday! The good news is the weather today is going to be warm. Very spring-like. What else is spring-like… the wind. Winds will be strong out of the south today. Gusts could be as high as 40 mph by this afternoon. As of Monday morning, a wind advisory hasn’t been issued, but it will be monitored throughout the day.

The chance of rain and storms will increase late in the day Tuesday. We can expect a very wet Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night. Heavy rain will be likely with a widespread 1-3″ possible. 4″ won’t be out of the question for places that get caught under a thunderstorm.

The best chance for stronger storms or severe weather will be possible Wednesday and Wednesday night. Flash flooding will be a concern during this time period. Rain will come to an end by Thursday morning.

The end of the week and into the weekend look very nice. By the weekend we will see close to 80-degree temperatures once again. What a great way to start May!