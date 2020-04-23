Thursday, April 23 Morning Forecast

Showers to start with some clearing today

Our storm from yesterday is still swirling to our east. Showers to start in parts of the Ozarks this morning, especially to the east/ northeast near the core of the low.

Showers will continue to exit from west to east this morning, expect rain to exit by lunch time.

Clouds will try to clear behind our morning rain this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with more sunshine late. Highs will be mild, near 70 degrees.

Clouds increase again tonight ahead of our next big storm. Expect lows in the 50’s with showers by sunrise.

Showers/ storms become widespread tomorrow afternoon/ evening. Highs will be in the middle 60’s.

This storm, like the last, will track to our south. So, the bigger, healthier severe threat will be south of the Ozarks. However, IF enough fuel can seep this far north, an isolated strong/ severe storm will be possible near/ south of the state line. Damaging winds to 60 mph and quarter size hail would be the main threats.

Locally heavy rain will also be an issue, especially after yesterday’s soaker. Watch for minor flooding near low-water crossings.

Showers exit Friday night with clearing skies on Saturday. High pressure slides in bringing sunshine and cooler 60’s. Expect sunny skies and warmer highs near 70 degrees on Sunday.

We’ll find increasing clouds again on Monday ahead of our next storm on Tuesday.

Overcast

Springfield

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Branson

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Harrison

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Rolla

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

West Plains

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

69° / 51°
Cloudy with morning rain
Cloudy with morning rain 30% 69° 51°

Friday

66° / 49°
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder 60% 66° 49°

Saturday

63° / 43°
Morning showers
Morning showers 0% 63° 43°

Sunday

70° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 70° 51°

Monday

73° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 73° 56°

Tuesday

75° / 53°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 75° 53°

Wednesday

70° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 70° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

9 AM
Showers
40%
54°

55°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

58°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

68°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

61°

8 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

9 PM
Clear
10%
58°

56°

10 PM
Clear
10%
56°

54°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
54°

53°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

54°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
54°

51°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
51°

58°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
58°

