Thursday, April 23 Morning Forecast

Our storm from yesterday is still swirling to our east. Showers to start in parts of the Ozarks this morning, especially to the east/ northeast near the core of the low.

Showers will continue to exit from west to east this morning, expect rain to exit by lunch time.

Clouds will try to clear behind our morning rain this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with more sunshine late. Highs will be mild, near 70 degrees.

Clouds increase again tonight ahead of our next big storm. Expect lows in the 50’s with showers by sunrise.

Showers/ storms become widespread tomorrow afternoon/ evening. Highs will be in the middle 60’s.

This storm, like the last, will track to our south. So, the bigger, healthier severe threat will be south of the Ozarks. However, IF enough fuel can seep this far north, an isolated strong/ severe storm will be possible near/ south of the state line. Damaging winds to 60 mph and quarter size hail would be the main threats.

Locally heavy rain will also be an issue, especially after yesterday’s soaker. Watch for minor flooding near low-water crossings.

Showers exit Friday night with clearing skies on Saturday. High pressure slides in bringing sunshine and cooler 60’s. Expect sunny skies and warmer highs near 70 degrees on Sunday.

We’ll find increasing clouds again on Monday ahead of our next storm on Tuesday.