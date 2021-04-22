Thursday, April 22 Evening Forecast

Weather

Temperatures have started to recover after our recent late April cold snap. Most of the area once again started the day with freezing temperatures with record lows set in Springfield and Vichy/Rolla. Temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 50s as southeast winds began to blow in warmer weather.

The warming trend will continue through the weekend, but it will come with some heavy rainfall, at least early on.

For tonight, we’ll find a wave of scattered showers moving through. Most of the rain looks pretty light with amounts generally under a tenth of an inch. Showers will move into the Springfield area by mid-evening, moving out well before sunrise.

Most of the showers will be gone as we start the day Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but there will likely be some breaks in the clouds allowing for some peeks of sun. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 60s in most areas. Much of the day will remain dry with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west by late afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread east with much of the night looking wet. We can expect some heavy rainfall, with the highest amounts expected along and north of Hwy. 54 where amounts over 2″ are possible. The rest of the area can expect a general half-inch to inch and a half of rainfall. No widespread severe weather is expected but there could be a few stronger storms with hail late Friday afternoon into the evening over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

Showers will continue into Saturday morning, gradually moving out by early afternoon with gradual clearing during the remainder of the day. Temperatures will remain cool through the morning hours but should manage to warm into the low to mid-60s by the end of the day.

We’ll finish the weekend on a beautiful note with sunshine and highs in the low 70s Sunday.

Monday looks even warmer. Skies will be sunny and winds will be gusty out of the south. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s.

Tuesday will be warm and breezy with warm temperatures and a noticeable increase in humidity. Clouds will be moving in as well. Showers and thunderstorms will spread in from the west late Tuesday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday as well. There will be some instability and wind energy with the storm, a combination that often leads to some severe weather. The overall structure of the storm and the way it will move through may not be overly favorable for it though, but definitely, something to keep an eye on.

Showers will linger into Thursday morning with clouds clearing out later in the day. Temperatures will be cooler to finish out the week.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

56°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
45°F Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

60°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
47°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
48°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

56°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
42°F Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
72%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

58°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
44°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

57° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 57° 45°

Friday

63° / 51°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 73% 63° 51°

Saturday

63° / 41°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 71% 63° 41°

Sunday

72° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 72° 54°

Monday

81° / 61°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 4% 81° 61°

Tuesday

79° / 61°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 79° 61°

Wednesday

71° / 51°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 71° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
56°

53°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
53°

51°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
51°

50°

10 PM
Few Showers
31%
50°

49°

11 PM
Showers
54%
49°

48°

12 AM
Showers
53%
48°

47°

1 AM
Showers
38%
47°

47°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
47°

47°

3 AM
Showers
36%
47°

47°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
47°

47°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

46°

6 AM
Cloudy
17%
46°

46°

7 AM
Cloudy
6%
46°

47°

8 AM
Cloudy
14%
47°

49°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
49°

52°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
52°

55°

11 AM
Cloudy
23%
55°

56°

12 PM
Cloudy
16%
56°

59°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
59°

62°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

63°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
63°

63°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
63°

60°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
60°

60°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
60°

