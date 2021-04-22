Thursday, April 22 Evening Forecast

Temperatures have started to recover after our recent late April cold snap. Most of the area once again started the day with freezing temperatures with record lows set in Springfield and Vichy/Rolla. Temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 50s as southeast winds began to blow in warmer weather.

The warming trend will continue through the weekend, but it will come with some heavy rainfall, at least early on.

For tonight, we’ll find a wave of scattered showers moving through. Most of the rain looks pretty light with amounts generally under a tenth of an inch. Showers will move into the Springfield area by mid-evening, moving out well before sunrise.

Most of the showers will be gone as we start the day Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but there will likely be some breaks in the clouds allowing for some peeks of sun. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 60s in most areas. Much of the day will remain dry with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west by late afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread east with much of the night looking wet. We can expect some heavy rainfall, with the highest amounts expected along and north of Hwy. 54 where amounts over 2″ are possible. The rest of the area can expect a general half-inch to inch and a half of rainfall. No widespread severe weather is expected but there could be a few stronger storms with hail late Friday afternoon into the evening over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

Showers will continue into Saturday morning, gradually moving out by early afternoon with gradual clearing during the remainder of the day. Temperatures will remain cool through the morning hours but should manage to warm into the low to mid-60s by the end of the day.

We’ll finish the weekend on a beautiful note with sunshine and highs in the low 70s Sunday.

Monday looks even warmer. Skies will be sunny and winds will be gusty out of the south. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s.

Tuesday will be warm and breezy with warm temperatures and a noticeable increase in humidity. Clouds will be moving in as well. Showers and thunderstorms will spread in from the west late Tuesday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday as well. There will be some instability and wind energy with the storm, a combination that often leads to some severe weather. The overall structure of the storm and the way it will move through may not be overly favorable for it though, but definitely, something to keep an eye on.

Showers will linger into Thursday morning with clouds clearing out later in the day. Temperatures will be cooler to finish out the week.