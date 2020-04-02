Thursday, April 2 Morning Forecast

Weather

Warm and breezy today, showers arrive late

We’re starting out mostly cloudy and mild this morning with lows in the 50’s.

Breezy southerly winds will keep us warm today despite mostly cloudy skies. Gusts up to 35 mph push highs back into the upper 60’s.

Showers arrive late evening/ overnight as we get the atmosphere to moisten up more ahead of a cold front. Lows stay mild in the 50’s tonight.

Showers/ thunder become more widespread tomorrow. Without many ingredients to organize storms, no severe weather is expected. Highs will be seasonal in the middle 60’s.

The cold front is slow, not passing until Saturday morning. Shower chances bleed into the first half of Saturday with clouds and cooler 50’s in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies remain on Sunday but a steady southerly wind brings back warmer 60’s.

Early next week looks unsettled, rounds of showers/ storms possible with highs in the middle/ upper 70’s. We’re not finding one big, strong storm to come through, so for now severe storms look unlikely.

Today's Forecast

Few Clouds

Springfield

55°F Few Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
54°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Harrison

54°F Few Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Overcast with showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
52°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
52°F Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

69° / 54°
Windy, chance of a few afternoon showers
Windy, chance of a few afternoon showers 20% 69° 54°

Friday

64° / 42°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 64° 42°

Saturday

54° / 45°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 54° 45°

Sunday

67° / 56°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 67° 56°

Monday

72° / 60°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 72° 60°

Tuesday

79° / 61°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 79° 61°

Wednesday

78° / 50°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 78° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
56°

60°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
65°

69°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

62°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

60°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
57°

57°

1 AM
Showers
40%
57°

56°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
56°

55°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
55°

55°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
55°

55°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
55°

54°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
54°

