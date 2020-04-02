Thursday, April 2 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out mostly cloudy and mild this morning with lows in the 50’s.

Breezy southerly winds will keep us warm today despite mostly cloudy skies. Gusts up to 35 mph push highs back into the upper 60’s.

Showers arrive late evening/ overnight as we get the atmosphere to moisten up more ahead of a cold front. Lows stay mild in the 50’s tonight.

Showers/ thunder become more widespread tomorrow. Without many ingredients to organize storms, no severe weather is expected. Highs will be seasonal in the middle 60’s.

The cold front is slow, not passing until Saturday morning. Shower chances bleed into the first half of Saturday with clouds and cooler 50’s in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies remain on Sunday but a steady southerly wind brings back warmer 60’s.

Early next week looks unsettled, rounds of showers/ storms possible with highs in the middle/ upper 70’s. We’re not finding one big, strong storm to come through, so for now severe storms look unlikely.