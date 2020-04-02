Thursday, April 2 Evening Forecast

A beautiful morning gave way to a quick round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. The heavier storms came with frequent lightning and small hail. This is just the first round of showers in a showery pattern that will continue into the front end of the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find today’s round of showers moving east out of the area by mid evening. Much of the rest of the night looks quiet with partly starry skies and temperatures in the 50s. Additional showers and isolated thunderstorms will move in by sunrise.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will spread northeast through the morning hours. The morning round of showers may fade by afternoon with breaks in the clouds developing south of I-44. Temperatures will be warmest here with afternoon temperatures well into the 60s, possibly close to 70° over North Central Arkansas. Meanwhile, areas behind the front will be cloudy and cool with showers and isolated thunderstorms. The front will arrive near I-44 by 3 pm, moving through Springfield by 4 pm. Temperatures will quickly fall from the low 60s back through the 50s and into the upper 40s by early evening.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue behind the front Friday night, tapering off after sunrise Saturday morning. The clouds will linger through the day making for a cloudy and damp start to the weekend. Temperatures will remain chilly with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s only warming into the upper 40s and 50s.

Rain totals will be spotty into the weekend with heavier amounts along and west of Hwy. 65 where totals could hit 1″ in spots.

Sunday looks drier but skies will remain mostly cloudy. A few afternoon showers also look possible. Winds will become more southerly pushing temperatures higher by the afternoon hours.

A spring feel will return to the area next week. Highs will be in the 70s and could hit 80° Tuesday or Wednesday. Each day through Wednesday will offer up a chance for showers and thunderstorms, but no day will be a washout. A cold front will bring cooler weather back to the area by Thursday.