Thursday, April 2 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A beautiful morning gave way to a quick round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. The heavier storms came with frequent lightning and small hail. This is just the first round of showers in a showery pattern that will continue into the front end of the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find today’s round of showers moving east out of the area by mid evening. Much of the rest of the night looks quiet with partly starry skies and temperatures in the 50s. Additional showers and isolated thunderstorms will move in by sunrise.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will spread northeast through the morning hours. The morning round of showers may fade by afternoon with breaks in the clouds developing south of I-44. Temperatures will be warmest here with afternoon temperatures well into the 60s, possibly close to 70° over North Central Arkansas. Meanwhile, areas behind the front will be cloudy and cool with showers and isolated thunderstorms. The front will arrive near I-44 by 3 pm, moving through Springfield by 4 pm. Temperatures will quickly fall from the low 60s back through the 50s and into the upper 40s by early evening.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue behind the front Friday night, tapering off after sunrise Saturday morning. The clouds will linger through the day making for a cloudy and damp start to the weekend. Temperatures will remain chilly with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s only warming into the upper 40s and 50s.

Rain totals will be spotty into the weekend with heavier amounts along and west of Hwy. 65 where totals could hit 1″ in spots.

Sunday looks drier but skies will remain mostly cloudy. A few afternoon showers also look possible. Winds will become more southerly pushing temperatures higher by the afternoon hours.

A spring feel will return to the area next week. Highs will be in the 70s and could hit 80° Tuesday or Wednesday. Each day through Wednesday will offer up a chance for showers and thunderstorms, but no day will be a washout. A cold front will bring cooler weather back to the area by Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Few Clouds

Springfield

63°F Few Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
54°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
54°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Harrison

65°F Few Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
54°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Rolla

68°F Few Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

West Plains

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
52°F Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 54°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 71° 54°

Friday

63° / 39°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 63° 39°

Saturday

52° / 43°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 52° 43°

Sunday

67° / 55°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 67° 55°

Monday

73° / 60°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 73° 60°

Tuesday

79° / 60°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 79° 60°

Wednesday

79° / 48°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 79° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
57°

57°

1 AM
Showers
40%
57°

56°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
56°

55°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
55°

55°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
55°

55°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
55°

54°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
54°

54°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
54°

54°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
54°

55°

9 AM
Showers
60%
55°

57°

10 AM
Showers
40%
57°

57°

11 AM
Showers
40%
57°

58°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
58°

60°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
60°

61°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
61°

63°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
63°

64°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
64°

56°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
56°

54°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
54°

51°

7 PM
Light Rain
60%
51°

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour 300x250

Trending Stories

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate