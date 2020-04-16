Thursday, April 16 Morning Forecast

Weather

Warmer and breezy today, rain returns tonight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FROST ADVISORY is in effect southeast of I-44 until 8 AM where temperatures in the middle 30’s and calm winds could lead to some frost on your plants this morning.

High pressure to the east and a developing low to the west will kick breezy southerly winds today. Gusts to 30 mph and sunshine will help highs get warmer into the middle 60’s despite and increase in cloud cover.

The front comes through tonight with some showers around. Lows will not be as cold, dropping into the 40’s.

Showers linger early Friday with clouds hanging tight in the afternoon. Clouds, showers, and north winds keep temperatures chilly on Friday, spending most of the day in the 40’s.

As high pressure moves in Friday night, skies will clear and winds will calm, sending lows bottoming out again. Another light freeze is likely by Saturday morning, you’ll need to protect the plants again!

We’ll keep sunshine Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60’s. A storm tracks to our south on Sunday with a few showers possible in the Ozarks.

A bigger warmer trends kicks early next week with highs in the 60’s and 70’s ahead of our next front. Rain chances return on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
42°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

41°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

38°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
51°F Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

37°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
46°F Rain developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

39°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

64° / 42°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 64° 42°

Friday

50° / 30°
Morning showers
Morning showers 60% 50° 30°

Saturday

63° / 45°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 63° 45°

Sunday

64° / 40°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 64° 40°

Monday

67° / 46°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 67° 46°

Tuesday

73° / 54°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 73° 54°

Wednesday

68° / 51°
Showers
Showers 40% 68° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

5 AM
Clear
10%
38°

38°

6 AM
Clear
10%
38°

38°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
38°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

60°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

56°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
56°

54°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
54°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
50°

50°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
50°

49°

1 AM
Showers
50%
49°

48°

2 AM
Showers
60%
48°

46°

3 AM
Rain
60%
46°

48°

4 AM
Rain
70%
48°

Yes were open 300x250

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Stop Generic

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now