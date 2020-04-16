Thursday, April 16 Morning Forecast

FROST ADVISORY is in effect southeast of I-44 until 8 AM where temperatures in the middle 30’s and calm winds could lead to some frost on your plants this morning.

High pressure to the east and a developing low to the west will kick breezy southerly winds today. Gusts to 30 mph and sunshine will help highs get warmer into the middle 60’s despite and increase in cloud cover.

The front comes through tonight with some showers around. Lows will not be as cold, dropping into the 40’s.

Showers linger early Friday with clouds hanging tight in the afternoon. Clouds, showers, and north winds keep temperatures chilly on Friday, spending most of the day in the 40’s.

As high pressure moves in Friday night, skies will clear and winds will calm, sending lows bottoming out again. Another light freeze is likely by Saturday morning, you’ll need to protect the plants again!

We’ll keep sunshine Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60’s. A storm tracks to our south on Sunday with a few showers possible in the Ozarks.

A bigger warmer trends kicks early next week with highs in the 60’s and 70’s ahead of our next front. Rain chances return on Wednesday.