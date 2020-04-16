Thursday, April 16 Evening Forecast

We’re shifting gears again after a beautiful day today. Sunshine pushed temperatures into the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front that will send temperatures tumbling the other way Friday.

This evening will remain dry and mostly clear. Clouds will spread into the area near midnight with showers increasing from the northwest. Light showers and drizzle will continue through sunrise Friday before tapering off by late morning. A cold front will push southeast through the area during the morning, passing through Springfield near 7 am. Temperatures won’t drop very much tonight with overnight temperatures settling into the upper 40s to around 50°.

Temperatures will quickly tumble behind the front, dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s by mid to late morning. Clouds will linger through the afternoon, but there could be some breaks in the clouds especially later in the day. Temperatures won’t recover much with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Skies will clear Friday night with temperatures dipping a little below freezing Saturday morning. This looks like it may be the final freeze of the cold season with the pattern looking warmer as we close out the month of April.

FREEZING TEMPERATURES SATURDAY MORNING

Temperatures on Saturday will warm nicely with highs in the low to mid 60s. Skies will be bright throughout the morning, but there will be increasing high cloudiness during the afternoon.

Showers will move in Saturday night, continuing into Sunday morning. Skies may stay rather cloudy into the afternoon, but there should be some breaks in the clouds with temperatures warming into the low 60s. Temperatures may not warm out of the 50s to the south where skies remain mainly cloudy with a lingering chance for showers.

The upcoming week will start bright with mild afternoon highs in the upper 60s Monday. Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will spread in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Right now, severe weather isn’t anticipated, but we’ll have to watch for a few stronger storms to the southeast. Temperatures look a little cooler on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will clear out Thursday morning with afternoon sun and highs near 70°.