Thursday, April 16 Evening Forecast

We’re shifting gears again after a beautiful day today. Sunshine pushed temperatures into the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front that will send temperatures tumbling the other way Friday.

This evening will remain dry and mostly clear. Clouds will spread into the area near midnight with showers increasing from the northwest. Light showers and drizzle will continue through sunrise Friday before tapering off by late morning. A cold front will push southeast through the area during the morning, passing through Springfield near 7 am. Temperatures won’t drop very much tonight with overnight temperatures settling into the upper 40s to around 50°.

Temperatures will quickly tumble behind the front, dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s by mid to late morning. Clouds will linger through the afternoon, but there could be some breaks in the clouds especially later in the day. Temperatures won’t recover much with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Skies will clear Friday night with temperatures dipping a little below freezing Saturday morning. This looks like it may be the final freeze of the cold season with the pattern looking warmer as we close out the month of April.

FREEZING TEMPERATURES SATURDAY MORNING

Temperatures on Saturday will warm nicely with highs in the low to mid 60s. Skies will be bright throughout the morning, but there will be increasing high cloudiness during the afternoon.

Showers will move in Saturday night, continuing into Sunday morning. Skies may stay rather cloudy into the afternoon, but there should be some breaks in the clouds with temperatures warming into the low 60s. Temperatures may not warm out of the 50s to the south where skies remain mainly cloudy with a lingering chance for showers.

The upcoming week will start bright with mild afternoon highs in the upper 60s Monday. Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will spread in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Right now, severe weather isn’t anticipated, but we’ll have to watch for a few stronger storms to the southeast. Temperatures look a little cooler on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will clear out Thursday morning with afternoon sun and highs near 70°.

Clear

Springfield

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
22 mph SSW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

68°F Few Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
51°F Mostly clear skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

66° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 66° 39°

Friday

46° / 30°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 46° 30°

Saturday

63° / 46°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 63° 46°

Sunday

62° / 40°
Showers
Showers 40% 62° 40°

Monday

68° / 46°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 68° 46°

Tuesday

73° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 73° 54°

Wednesday

67° / 50°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 67° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

56°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
56°

54°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
54°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
50°

50°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
50°

49°

1 AM
Showers
50%
49°

48°

2 AM
Showers
60%
48°

46°

3 AM
Rain
60%
46°

48°

4 AM
Rain
70%
48°

48°

5 AM
Light Rain
70%
48°

47°

6 AM
Showers
60%
47°

42°

7 AM
Showers
40%
42°

45°

8 AM
Showers
40%
45°

45°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
45°

46°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

50°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

47°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°

47°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°
