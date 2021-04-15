Thursday, April 15 Morning Forecast

We’re starting off the day on a chilly note, especially in Central MO where the clouds have cleared quicker. That has lead to a Frost Advisory for some of our northern communities so make sure you bundle up if you’re heading out early. This in place until 8 AN. We’ll see more sun today as high pressure builds in. It doesn’t last that long though as we’re already tracking our next storm system. An area of low pressure moves in our way through the overnight and into Friday bringing more widespread moisture to the Ozarks. Most of us will wake up dry but a few showers are possible closer to the Missouri-Kansas Stateline in the wee hours of our Friday. The showers continue to develop and moves eastward through the first half of the day with more widespread rain in store for the afternoon and evening. The moisture lingers throughout much of Saturday before clearing during the overnight. Even cooler temperatures take over the region too with afternoon readings in the lower 50s both Friday and Saturday. We are not expecting that much rain but a good soaking is on the table with many of us picking up between 0.5″ to 1″. There could be some spots to our SW that pick up a little more than that so still watch out in any low-lying area. This storm system exits as we close down the weekend with highs rounding out in the middle to upper 50s on Sunday. An upper-level impulse does bring a slight chance for a stray shower or two but most of the area should remain dry. Monday is looking warmer and more pleasant ahead of our next cold front which is slated to move in early Tuesday. Winds turn around from the south to kick-start the workweek, which will help us climb into the 60s once again. This cold front does bring a solid cool-down by Tuesday as well as the chance for a few showers. Highs will only rise into the 50s Tuesday with lows likely near the freezing mark early Wednesday. Temps are rebounding some by the middle of next week with afternoon readings back close to 60° under mainly sunny skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer