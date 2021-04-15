Thursday, April 15 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

We’re starting off the day on a chilly note, especially in Central MO where the clouds have cleared quicker. That has lead to a Frost Advisory for some of our northern communities so make sure you bundle up if you’re heading out early. This in place until 8 AN. We’ll see more sun today as high pressure builds in. It doesn’t last that long though as we’re already tracking our next storm system. An area of low pressure moves in our way through the overnight and into Friday bringing more widespread moisture to the Ozarks. Most of us will wake up dry but a few showers are possible closer to the Missouri-Kansas Stateline in the wee hours of our Friday. The showers continue to develop and moves eastward through the first half of the day with more widespread rain in store for the afternoon and evening. The moisture lingers throughout much of Saturday before clearing during the overnight. Even cooler temperatures take over the region too with afternoon readings in the lower 50s both Friday and Saturday. We are not expecting that much rain but a good soaking is on the table with many of us picking up between 0.5″ to 1″. There could be some spots to our SW that pick up a little more than that so still watch out in any low-lying area. This storm system exits as we close down the weekend with highs rounding out in the middle to upper 50s on Sunday. An upper-level impulse does bring a slight chance for a stray shower or two but most of the area should remain dry. Monday is looking warmer and more pleasant ahead of our next cold front which is slated to move in early Tuesday. Winds turn around from the south to kick-start the workweek, which will help us climb into the 60s once again. This cold front does bring a solid cool-down by Tuesday as well as the chance for a few showers. Highs will only rise into the 50s Tuesday with lows likely near the freezing mark early Wednesday. Temps are rebounding some by the middle of next week with afternoon readings back close to 60° under mainly sunny skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

41°F Sunny Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing clouds. Showers possible late. Low 44F. Winds E/SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
44°F Increasing clouds. Showers possible late. Low 44F. Winds E/SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

43°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
47°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

43°F Sunny Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
47°F Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

39°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

43°F Sunny Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

59° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 59° 44°

Friday

52° / 42°
Rain
Rain 80% 52° 42°

Saturday

52° / 40°
Showers
Showers 60% 52° 40°

Sunday

57° / 37°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 57° 37°

Monday

66° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 66° 44°

Tuesday

53° / 33°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 53° 33°

Wednesday

59° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 59° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
43°

47°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
47°

50°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

55°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

61°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
59°

56°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
56°

53°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
53°

52°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
52°

52°

11 PM
Cloudy
7%
52°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
5%
51°

50°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
50°

49°

2 AM
Showers
50%
49°

49°

3 AM
Showers
53%
49°

48°

4 AM
Showers
43%
48°

47°

5 AM
Few Showers
34%
47°

47°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
47°

46°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100