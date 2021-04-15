Thursday, April 15 Evening Forecast

Rain returns to the area with temperatures running well below normal for mid-April through the weekend.

For tonight, already eyeing rain developing to the west. Showers will spread into the area by midnight with scattered showers slowly spreading east through sunrise. There will likely be a lull in the showers Friday morning before a more widespread round of showers moves in from the west by late morning. The rain will be fairly steady throughout the afternoon hours and this will keep temperatures from budging much. Temperatures will tend to hold steady in the upper 40s to low 50s west of Hwy. 65 with areas further east managing to warm into the mid to upper 50s before the steadier rain develops.

The showery weather will continue through much of the night before tapering off to misty light showers by Saturday morning. The light showers will gradually wind down by late morning with some breaks developing in the clouds during the afternoon. Additional light showers will develop but they’ll be widely scattered. Temperatures will remain cool with morning lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-50s.

Showers will quickly fade Saturday evening with clouds thinning out some and temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Clouds will quickly fill back in Sunday morning as another storm moves across the Ozarks. More showers will spread in with the clouds Sunday morning before sweeping out of the area by Sunday evening. Clouds will clear out as well late Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Monday is looking nice with some patchy frost possible early in the day. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon under sunny skies.

A blast of cold air will sweep into the area Tuesday. A cold front will sweep through Monday night with clouds and showers behind the front Tuesday. Temperatures may be cold enough for some snow to mix in with the rain. The day as a whole looks very cold for April with temperatures possibly stuck in the 40s across much of the area.

Clouds may linger into the overnight but should clear out by Wednesday morning. This will open the door to freezing temperatures Wednesday morning. The day looks sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

The next chance for rain will develop Thursday as a storm system moves in from the west. There may be some thunder with this storm Thursday into Friday as it moves through, but no severe weather is expected.

The chilly pattern should ease heading into the last week of the month.