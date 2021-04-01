Thursday, April 1 Morning Forecast

High pressure has taken over behind the cold front that moved through late Tuesday with the pleasant conditions continuing for our Thursday or April Fool’s Day. We’re expecting SNOW…APRIL FOOLS! Today is looking gorgeous but it will remain chilly compared to Spring standards. Temperatures will struggle to hit 50 but we will see lots of sunshine. High pressure holds into Good Friday as southerly winds kick back in. The breeze will increase a little too, sustained around 10-20 mph. That will initiate the warming trend for us with afternoon reading climbing back toward seasonable levels (low 60s). Even milder temperatures are on tap for the holiday weekend so if you have any plans to be outdoors, you should be just fine.

Highs on Saturday surge back close to the 70-degree mark with Easter looking just as “eggsellent!” Get it?! We’re expecting the low to mid-70s for our Easter Sunday under a few clouds. Some spots to our south and west will likely hit close to 80!

More clouds develop by Monday into Tuesday but we can still call it a mix of clouds and sunshine. It looks like the warmest air of the season could arrive early next week with highs near 80° by Monday and Tuesday. This warmth will be streaming in ahead of our next disturbance which is looking to arrive by Wednesday. Clouds continue to thicken up Tuesday as this wave moves closer to us. We’ll see mainly cloudy conditions with highs topping out right around 80. That cold front then slides in by the middle of next week which brings our next chance of moisture. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday into Wednesday night. Stronger storms could be possible so make sure you stay tuned for our latest forecast.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer