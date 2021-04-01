Thursday, April 1 Evening Forecast

Mother Nature wasn’t playing jokes this morning with the cold temperatures. Many areas dipped into the mid to upper 20s with a low of 26° at the Springfield Airport. We’re looking at another round of freezing temperatures Friday morning before a warming trend gets underway.

For tonight, we’re looking at starry skies with light winds. These are ideal conditions for temperatures to tumble. A Freeze Warning has been posted for areas along and east of Hwy. 65 and a Frost Advisory covers areas to the west. Temperatures will be coldest near and east of Hwy. 63 where temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 20s. Areas along Hwy. 65 will see a light freeze as temperatures dip a few degrees below freezing.

The morning cold on Friday will give way to a sunny and warmer afternoon. Sunshine and southerly winds will push temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s across the area.

The warming trend will continue through the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will remain above freezing in most areas Saturday morning and across all areas Sunday morning. Highs Saturday will be near 70° and in the mid-70s Sunday. Skies will generally be clear, but there will be a few clouds late Friday night into early Saturday with a few clouds puffing up Sunday afternoon as well.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and breezy with humidity increasing. The increase in moisture will lead to mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s. It’s still looking possible for a few areas to hit 80° Tuesday afternoon depending on the amount of cloud cover the area sees.

A storm will move out of the West by Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms breaking out. It’s too early to tell exactly how the storm will look as it moves through the region, but some severe weather at this stage can’t be ruled out.

We should end next week on the backside of the departing storm. This may result in some lingering cloud cover and cooler temperatures.