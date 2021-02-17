The Ozarks warm up after coldest day since 1958

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Well the good news is that it is warming up! We are about 25-degrees warmer right now than we were at this time on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2021. And quite honestly, it doesn’t feel near as bad as it has the other mornings this week.

On Tuesday, Springfield, and much of the Ozarks, felt the coldest temperatures that we have felt since 1958. The old record, set on Dec. 23, 1958, was -1 degrees Fahrenheit, We beat that record by 14 degrees! Dipping to -15 at the airport.

Another interesting fact about the cold is this is the coldest snap we have felt in the Ozarks since December of 1983.