The Ozarks warm up after coldest day since 1958

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Well the good news is that it is warming up! We are about 25-degrees warmer right now than we were at this time on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2021. And quite honestly, it doesn’t feel near as bad as it has the other mornings this week.

On Tuesday, Springfield, and much of the Ozarks, felt the coldest temperatures that we have felt since 1958. The old record, set on Dec. 23, 1958, was -1 degrees Fahrenheit, We beat that record by 14 degrees! Dipping to -15 at the airport.

Another interesting fact about the cold is this is the coldest snap we have felt in the Ozarks since December of 1983.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Snow Shower

Springfield Mo

11°F Snow Shower Feels like -2°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
9°F Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

13°F Cloudy Feels like 3°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable.
10°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

11°F Cloudy Feels like 0°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable.
11°F Cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow

Rolla

12°F Snow Feels like 2°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
8°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow Shower

West Plains

11°F Snow Shower Feels like 0°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
13°F Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

19° /
Snow
Snow 70% 19°

Thursday

23° /
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 23°

Friday

34° / 18°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 34° 18°

Saturday

42° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 42° 30°

Sunday

47° / 28°
Showers
Showers 30% 47° 28°

Monday

51° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 51° 32°

Tuesday

59° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 59° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

12°

8 AM
Light Snow
64%
12°

13°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
13°

14°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
14°

16°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
16°

18°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
18°

19°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
19°

20°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
20°

21°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
21°

21°

4 PM
Cloudy
14%
21°

21°

5 PM
Cloudy
9%
21°

19°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
19°

18°

7 PM
Cloudy
13%
18°

17°

8 PM
Cloudy
8%
17°

16°

9 PM
Cloudy
8%
16°

14°

10 PM
Cloudy
8%
14°

14°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
14°

13°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
13°

12°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
12°

11°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
11°

10°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
10°

10°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
10°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now
Downstream 300x100