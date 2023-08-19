All you had to do today was take one step outside and you’ll quickly notice the cooler “fall-like” temperatures have left the Ozarks.

Temperatures have ramped up just before school starts to remind us all that summer isn’t over yet. The mid 90s temps on the thermometer failed to tell the full story of the scorching heat as the Heat Index reached a staggering 110 degrees in Springfield today.

I hate to say it, but these high temperatures are going to be here for awhile. Tomorrow will be even hotter as we have a chance to break a record high temperature set back in 1962 of 101 degrees.

So break out the sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and get ready for a week of near triple digits temperatures coming your way!