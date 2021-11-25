Thanksgiving, November 25 Morning Forecast

Thursday

41° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 41° 23°

Friday

52° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 36°

Saturday

60° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 35°

Sunday

50° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 32°

Monday

61° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 61° 38°

Tuesday

60° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 39°

Wednesday

59° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 59° 39°

34°

8 AM
Cloudy
2%
34°

34°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
34°

35°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
35°

37°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

38°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
39°

40°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

40°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

39°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

37°

5 PM
Clear
0%
37°

35°

6 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

7 PM
Clear
1%
33°

31°

8 PM
Clear
1%
31°

30°

9 PM
Clear
1%
30°

29°

10 PM
Clear
2%
29°

28°

11 PM
Clear
2%
28°

28°

12 AM
Clear
2%
28°

27°

1 AM
Clear
3%
27°

26°

2 AM
Clear
3%
26°

26°

3 AM
Clear
3%
26°

25°

4 AM
Clear
4%
25°

25°

5 AM
Clear
4%
25°

24°

6 AM
Clear
3%
24°

24°

7 AM
Clear
3%
24°

This storm system that brought rain overnight is continuing to work eastward early this AM along with the cold front. It’s bringing a pretty solid cooldown for our Thanksgiving with temps much cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will likely be in the lower 40s across the Ozarks for our Turkey Day, with wind chills in the 30s. Make sure you bring that heavier coat along. A shower or two is possible early in the day on Thanksgiving around sunrise for our eastern communities as this disturbance departs. High pressure then begins to build and as drier air takes over, clouds will start to diminish from NW to SE.

We’ll see a lot more sunshine for Thanksgiving afternoon with dry conditions on tap if you’re traveling later on this evening. If you’re heading out doing some shopping on Black Friday, temps will be seasonable with drier weather taking over. With the starry sky and light wind, temps will only start in the teens and 20s. Make sure you bundle up! This weather pattern holds as we progress through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds into the heart of the nation.

At the surface though, a cold front slides through Saturday. It’s looking to come through dry but we’ll see a few clouds along with a light breeze. We’ll be back into the 60s Saturday ahead of that front with highs falling back into the lower 50s Sunday under plenty of sunshine. Temps look to rebound once again by early next week with sunshine and milder air prevailing on Monday. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the low to mid-60s. Our next cold front looks to approach the area early next week but moisture chances are looking minimal at this point. Behind that boundary, temps will take another dip by the start of December.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

36°F Cloudy Feels like 25°
Wind
19 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Low near 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

42°F Cloudy Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

43°F Cloudy Feels like 35°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F A clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

37°F Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

