Thanksgiving, November 25 Morning Forecast

This storm system that brought rain overnight is continuing to work eastward early this AM along with the cold front. It’s bringing a pretty solid cooldown for our Thanksgiving with temps much cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will likely be in the lower 40s across the Ozarks for our Turkey Day, with wind chills in the 30s. Make sure you bring that heavier coat along. A shower or two is possible early in the day on Thanksgiving around sunrise for our eastern communities as this disturbance departs. High pressure then begins to build and as drier air takes over, clouds will start to diminish from NW to SE.

We’ll see a lot more sunshine for Thanksgiving afternoon with dry conditions on tap if you’re traveling later on this evening. If you’re heading out doing some shopping on Black Friday, temps will be seasonable with drier weather taking over. With the starry sky and light wind, temps will only start in the teens and 20s. Make sure you bundle up! This weather pattern holds as we progress through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds into the heart of the nation.

At the surface though, a cold front slides through Saturday. It’s looking to come through dry but we’ll see a few clouds along with a light breeze. We’ll be back into the 60s Saturday ahead of that front with highs falling back into the lower 50s Sunday under plenty of sunshine. Temps look to rebound once again by early next week with sunshine and milder air prevailing on Monday. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the low to mid-60s. Our next cold front looks to approach the area early next week but moisture chances are looking minimal at this point. Behind that boundary, temps will take another dip by the start of December.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer