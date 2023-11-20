November weather in the Ozarks is known to be erratic. Thanksgiving Day can be near 80, or in the single digits. So what is Thanksgiving 2023 shaping up like in the Ozarks?

For Thursday, we are expecting dry conditions across the Ozarks. Temperatures will be very close to average (in the mid-50s) with a high near 54°. Sunny skies and light winds will make it comfortable for those backyard football games with the family.

Thankfully, we won’t be close to setting any new records for November 23rd.

In 1974, a record high of 74°. In 1950, it was a bitter cold morning reaching a low of 8°. 1999 was the rainiest on record, picking up 1.65″ of precipitation. 2.8″ of snow fell on November 23, 1971.

Follow the OzarksFirst Most Accurate Weather for Turkey Day travel details throughout the week.