Last night we had a little bit of wet weather make its way across the Ozarks. While most of us only experienced some light rainfall, a few places North saw some heavier Thunderstorm developments.

At the time of constructing this article, over 500 people in Dallas County are without power. You can check a live updated estimated number of Missouri Residents without power here.

Thankfully the thunderstorms that occurred weren’t severe, low amounts of instability levels and minimal wind shear meant stayed relatively quiet last night.

Switching gears and addressing what we can expect today, the clouds made way last night leaving us with sunny skies for this Sunday. A few clouds will try to bubble up this afternoon with no chances of precipitation occurring. Temperatures today will struggle to reach that 80-degree threshold.

The start of the work week is looking nice. Temperatures for both Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 80s. Sunny skies for Monday with cloud cover making its way back into the region Tuesday.

For Wednesday, the shot of rain returns as Missouri will be on the fence line of two air masses. One is moisture-rich, the other bone dry. While there is still a level of uncertainty with this event, currently things are leaning towards seeing rainfall chances returning to the Ozarks later in the work week.