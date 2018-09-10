Sunday, September 9 Overnight Forecast Video

We'll shake off the fall feel by the end of the week with temperatures heating up to more summer-like levels.

In the meantime, wow! Temperatures this weekend remained on the cool side in the wake of "Gordon". Temperatures today remained anchored in the 60s with a high of only 66°. Today was the coolest day in the Springfield area since April 26th and today's high was only a few degrees above the coolest high ever recorded on this date, 62° back in 1907!

The clouds that contributed to the unusually cool conditions today will slip out of the area tonight. This will open the door to some fog and lows in the 50s by morning.

Early fog on Monday could be locally dense, but it will give way to mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

The pattern will remain quiet and mild through mid-week. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with afternoon highs creeping back into the low 80s.

Humidity levels will creep higher by the end of the week and this will boost overnight temperatures back into upper 60s. The boost in humidity will also bring isolated showers back to the area Friday afternoon through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be climbing as well with upper 80s each afternoon through the weekend.

Hurricane Florence won't have any impact on weather in the Ozarks, but it is expected to be a devastating storm for the Carolinas. Landfall is expected near Wilmington, NC, Thursday as a major hurricane. The storm is then expected to stall as steering currents break down. This will lead to the possibility of incredible rainfall and flooding over inland areas. "Florence" will likely be the worst storm to hit that area since at least Hurricane Floyd in 1999.