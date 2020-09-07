Sunday, September 6 Overnight Forecast

The last weekend of the summer has come with plenty of summer heat and humidity. Labor Day is shaping up to be a little hotter still. It’s also looking quiet.

A front draped near I-70 will help pool moisture a bit more across Northern Missouri and this may be enough to trigger a few spotty showers and thunderstorms in Central Missouri late tonight into Monday down to about Versailles, MO, east to St. Louis. Hot and dry weather will rule further south with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The pattern is an interesting one this week with a major blast of fall air moving south into the country. It looks like it will initially plunge south across the Intermountain West before slowly spreading east later this week. That means cooler weather will take longer to get here and it won’t pack the same punch.

Tuesday looks hot and humid with partly cloudy skies and a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms northwest.

The cold front will edge southeast to about the interstate by Wednesday morning. Very warm weather will develop south of the front with mild temperatures to the north. Skies will be cloudier north of the frontal boundary and there will be a risk of spotty showers and thunderstorms mainly along and north of the front.

The front will continue to slowly slip southeast into Thursday. This will set the stage for a cloudier and showery finish to the week. Temperatures will be mild with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s.

Another front will approach the area on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy with a pop in temperatures with highs back in the low 80s. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms with the front late in the day or overnight. Mild and dry weather will move in to close out the weekend.

Clear

Springfield

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

91° / 70°
Clear
Clear 10% 91° 70°

Monday

92° / 70°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 92° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 64°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 20% 90° 64°

Wednesday

85° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 50% 85° 64°

Thursday

76° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 76° 65°

Friday

75° / 65°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 20% 75° 65°

Saturday

82° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

2 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

3 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

4 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

5 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

6 AM
Clear
10%
70°

70°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
70°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
72°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

8 PM
Clear
0%
82°

79°

9 PM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

10 PM
Clear
0%
78°

