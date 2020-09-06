Sunday, September 6 Forecast

Weather

Sunday, the humidity will start to uptick once again. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine for your plans. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday, for Labor Day, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with humid conditions once again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

A strong cold front will push into the Ozarks Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing us much needed rain and our first taste of fall.

Tuesday, temperatures will still top off in the middle 80’s before that cold front pushes in. The front comes in, brings showers, and cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look wet and cool. Temperatures will top off int he upper 60’s with showers likely all day. Overnight lows will range from the lower 50’s to the upper 50’s.

Temperatures start to rebound next weekend.

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

91° / 69°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 69°

Sunday

89° / 69°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 30% 89° 69°

Monday

90° / 68°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 90° 68°

Tuesday

86° / 58°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 20% 86° 58°

Wednesday

69° / 52°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 69° 52°

Thursday

66° / 51°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 66° 51°

Friday

68° / 51°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 68° 51°

Humidity

