Sunday, September 5 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

70° / 59°
Clear
Clear 0% 70° 59°

Monday

87° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 64°

Tuesday

90° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 63°

Wednesday

82° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 57°

Thursday

84° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 62°

Friday

88° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 88° 65°

Saturday

91° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 91° 66°

Hourly Forecast

69°

11 PM
Clear
2%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
2%
67°

65°

2 AM
Clear
2%
65°

64°

3 AM
Clear
2%
64°

64°

4 AM
Clear
2%
64°

63°

5 AM
Clear
3%
63°

62°

6 AM
Clear
6%
62°

61°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
61°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
65°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
70°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
75°

79°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

87°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
82°

78°

8 PM
Clear
1%
78°

75°

9 PM
Clear
1%
75°

72°

10 PM
Clear
1%
72°

Saturday’s cold front cleared a path for a beautiful second half of the holiday weekend. Morning clouds Sunday gave way to clear skies and pleasantly warm afternoon highs in the low 80s. The drier air that’s followed the front is also setting the stage for a cool start to Labor Day with readings in the upper 50s and low 60s across the area.

Temperatures will be warmer Monday afternoon, but humidity levels will remain low with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

Another cold front will approach the area Tuesday, but a lack of moisture may keep the area dry as the front moves through Tuesday night. We will find a dose of hot temperatures though with highs near 90°.

A round of mild temperatures will follow for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be pleasantly cool in the morning and pleasantly warm in the afternoon. Thursday morning’s lows will be some of the coolest the area has seen since June.

Warmer weather moves in as we close out the week. The overall pattern across the U.S. supports heat building back into the Eastern U.S. Humidity levels will remain low and skies will remain bright. Temperatures will remain pleasant early in the day but will be hot during the afternoon. Low 90s are possible Saturday and Sunday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph SW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
1 mph WSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph SW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

