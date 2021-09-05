Sunday, September 5 Overnight Forecast

Saturday’s cold front cleared a path for a beautiful second half of the holiday weekend. Morning clouds Sunday gave way to clear skies and pleasantly warm afternoon highs in the low 80s. The drier air that’s followed the front is also setting the stage for a cool start to Labor Day with readings in the upper 50s and low 60s across the area.

Temperatures will be warmer Monday afternoon, but humidity levels will remain low with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.







Another cold front will approach the area Tuesday, but a lack of moisture may keep the area dry as the front moves through Tuesday night. We will find a dose of hot temperatures though with highs near 90°.

A round of mild temperatures will follow for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be pleasantly cool in the morning and pleasantly warm in the afternoon. Thursday morning’s lows will be some of the coolest the area has seen since June.

Warmer weather moves in as we close out the week. The overall pattern across the U.S. supports heat building back into the Eastern U.S. Humidity levels will remain low and skies will remain bright. Temperatures will remain pleasant early in the day but will be hot during the afternoon. Low 90s are possible Saturday and Sunday.