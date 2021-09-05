Sunday, September 4 Morning Forecast

Scattered showers and storms are still moving east. Most of the activity is south of I-44. Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the 60s, with a chance for scattered storms south of I-44. Some storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

The cold front swept through last night, brought showers and storms over the Ozarks. Early Sunday morning, a few scattered showers and storms are possible along the Missouri/Arkansas border.

By Sunday, the front will bring cooler temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. The day will start cloudy, but the clouds will decrease throughout the day with mostly sunny skies tomorrow afternoon.

Labor Day, the forecast is looking good with mostly sunny skies and a high pressure dominating the region. Temperatures will be warm on Tuesday before the pattern shifts gears. By mid-next week temperatures will be cooling off, and the pattern will shift gears once more, bringing mild conditions.