Sunday, September 29 Forecast

Heat returns for the start of October —

Sunday, the heat returns. An area of high pressure will build in from the south and east, bringing with it the heat and humidity. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with decreasing clouds through the day and humid conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s once again.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine and humid conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday will be another hot and humid day with temperatures topping off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

We are on track for one of the warmest Septembers on record here in Springfield. October begins on Tuesday with hot, humid, and well above average temperatures. A front will push through Wednesday into Thursday bringing our next chance at rain. Behind that front will be cooler, more fall-like temperatures!