Sunday, September 27 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A strong cold front has sent late summer heat packing. The front came with some thunderstorms, a few of which produced damaging wind gusts. The worst damage reported appears to be from around Lebanon, MO, where reports of shingle damage and damage to a few roof structures was reported. The strong cold front came with a significant drop in temperatures too with afternoon readings in the 80s giving way to 50s. The front will continue to push southeast clearing the remainder of the area by midnight. Showers and cool temperatures will continue behind the front throughout the night.

Showers will be on the way out of North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri by morning. Temperatures will be cool with morning lows near 50°. Clouds should exit early in the day Monday, but may return during the afternoon, especially near and northeast of Springfield. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the mid 60s.

A chunk of upper-level energy will pivot across the area Monday night. A few light showers may try to develop northeast of Springfield heading into the evening hours, otherwise we may see partly cloudy skies for a time Monday night with temperatures falling back into the 40s.

The pattern the remainder of the week looks quiet. A trough will remain locked in across the Eastern U.S. This will lead to waves of cool air moving through. Temperatures will remain cool on Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Another front will drop in from the north Wednesday evening. West winds ahead of the front should lead to a pop in temperatures with readings well into the 70s Wednesday afternoon. Cool weather will follow for Thursday and Friday.

The next shot at rain may materialize over the weekend ahead of a cold front that will move through early Sunday. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday with a chance for showers Saturday night into early Sunday. Temperatures will remain cool through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Springfield

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F A few showers. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
52°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
51°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
51°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
53°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

85° / 50°
Showers ending early
Showers ending early 80% 85° 50°

Monday

65° / 44°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 65° 44°

Tuesday

65° / 47°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 65° 47°

Wednesday

77° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 47°

Thursday

65° / 41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 65° 41°

Friday

63° / 42°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 63° 42°

Saturday

67° / 50°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 67° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

11 PM
Light Rain
90%
54°

54°

12 AM
Rain
80%
54°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

52°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
51°

50°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
50°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
52°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

60°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

62°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

63°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

60°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

Trending Stories