Sunday, September 27 Overnight Forecast

A strong cold front has sent late summer heat packing. The front came with some thunderstorms, a few of which produced damaging wind gusts. The worst damage reported appears to be from around Lebanon, MO, where reports of shingle damage and damage to a few roof structures was reported. The strong cold front came with a significant drop in temperatures too with afternoon readings in the 80s giving way to 50s. The front will continue to push southeast clearing the remainder of the area by midnight. Showers and cool temperatures will continue behind the front throughout the night.

Showers will be on the way out of North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri by morning. Temperatures will be cool with morning lows near 50°. Clouds should exit early in the day Monday, but may return during the afternoon, especially near and northeast of Springfield. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the mid 60s.





A chunk of upper-level energy will pivot across the area Monday night. A few light showers may try to develop northeast of Springfield heading into the evening hours, otherwise we may see partly cloudy skies for a time Monday night with temperatures falling back into the 40s.

The pattern the remainder of the week looks quiet. A trough will remain locked in across the Eastern U.S. This will lead to waves of cool air moving through. Temperatures will remain cool on Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Another front will drop in from the north Wednesday evening. West winds ahead of the front should lead to a pop in temperatures with readings well into the 70s Wednesday afternoon. Cool weather will follow for Thursday and Friday.

The next shot at rain may materialize over the weekend ahead of a cold front that will move through early Sunday. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday with a chance for showers Saturday night into early Sunday. Temperatures will remain cool through the weekend.