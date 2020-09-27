Sunday, September 27 Forecast

Sunday will start off dry with increasing clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s. Rain chances uptick starting Sunday afternoon/evening. A cold front will come through Sunday into Monday which will begin the process of a cool down. Models have been consistent with rain chances Sunday night into Monday. Some showing up to an inch of rainfall, generally looking at a little less for most of us.

Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds after the showers move out with temperatures in the middle 60’s. Overnight lows drop into the 50’s.

Tuesday temps will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s with sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine both days.

More sunshine expected for the end of the week.

Clear

Springfield

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Generally fair. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 61°
Clear
Clear 10% 85° 61°

Sunday

84° / 54°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 84° 54°

Monday

66° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 66° 47°

Tuesday

67° / 49°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 67° 49°

Wednesday

72° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 47°

Thursday

66° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 66° 43°

Friday

64° / 40°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 64° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

2 AM
Clear
6%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
7%
65°

62°

4 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

5 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
61°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
61°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

78°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

71°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

64°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
64°

61°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
61°

59°

8 PM
Rain
70%
59°

57°

9 PM
Rain
70%
57°

57°

10 PM
Showers
60%
57°

57°

11 PM
Showers
40%
57°

56°

12 AM
Showers
40%
56°

55°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

