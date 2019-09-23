Sunday, September 22 Overnight Forecast

The late summer heatwave has taken a backseat, at least for now, to a wetter and milder pattern. We’ll find more of that this week before a return to a summer pattern that refuses to go away.

Today was mild and cloudy across areas near and north of the interstate. Showers faded as they slipped south of the interstate, but Springfield did manage to pick up about a quarter of an inch. That may not sound very impressive, but it’s only the third time we’ve seen measurable rainfall this month, and it’s the largest one day total since late August.

The risk of showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through much of the night as a cold front slowly presses southeast across the Ozarks. Rain chances will be spotty, but there could be some locally heavy downpours. Showers will likely linger through sunrise across Northern Arkansas.

The cold front will also deliver a nice round of fall air, just in time for fall’s official arrival on Monday. Temperatures early in the day will range from the upper 50s north to upper 60s south. There will likely be some fog in areas where it rained and skies clear, mainly near and north of the interstate.

Patchy early fog will give way to a bright and mild day with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We should be able to keep the windows open most of the day with humidity levels remaining low.

HIGHS ON MONDAY

The pattern this week will be more active than we’ve seen with the jet stream flattened out a bit across the nation. There should be a couple of waves of wet weather too. The best chances for rain this week will come on Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected throughout the day. The next widespread chance for rain will come late Friday night into Saturday, especially across areas north of the interstate. Temperatures throughout the week will remain a little above normal, but much cooler than the heat of recent weeks.

The pattern looks like it will shift back into a summer mode late in the weekend heading into the first day or so of October as a trough settles back in the Western U.S. This will build up the summer ridge over the Eastern U.S. once again with highs near 90° possible.