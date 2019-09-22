Sunday, September 22 Forecast

Flash Flood Watch through Monday Morning —

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for counties north and west of I-44 until Monday morning. Several inches of rain are expected. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown!

Sunday a front will push through the Ozarks bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe with the main threats being damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rain. Areas that received rain Saturday are more susceptible to flooding. Temperatures will range from the upper 70’s to middle 80’s where rain holds off just a little bit longer. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60s’ as clouds and showers move out of the Ozarks.

Monday for the first official day of Fall and for the start of your workweek, it will be a nice day! Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s but thanks to the cold front from Sunday, a drier, more comfortable air mass will move in making conditions feel like Fall! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Unfortunately, the sunshine will not stick around long. We will enter a wet pattern with a chance of showers and storms from Tuesday through Thursday. Timing and totals are still something that will need to be determined as time gets closer to the middle of the week. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s each day.

Friday into Saturday look dry with a few clouds. We will then enter another hot pattern with above-average temperatures once again for the end of September and into October.

Today's Forecast

Fair

Springfield

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Branson

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Harrison

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 71°
% ° 71°

Sunday

81° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 81° 59°

Monday

80° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 80° 61°

Tuesday

78° / 67°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 78° 67°

Wednesday

81° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 81° 61°

Thursday

79° / 68°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 79° 68°

Friday

83° / 70°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 83° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

9 AM
Cloudy
23%
75°

77°

10 AM
Showers
40%
77°

79°

11 AM
Showers
44%
79°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
81°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
80°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
80°

77°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

77°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
77°

76°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
76°

76°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
76°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
75°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
74°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
73°

69°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
69°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
69°

67°

12 AM
Showers
44%
67°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
66°

Saturday, September 28th