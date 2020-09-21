Sunday, September 20 Overnight Forecast

Weather

Fall temperatures continue across the area this evening with another round of chilly morning lows on tap for Monday morning. We’ll kick the week off on a quiet note with mostly sunny skies and mild afternoon highs. Wildfire smoke will continue to make for hazy sunshine.

Some good news is in store for parts of the Ozarks Tuesday into Wednesday, a chance for rain. Tropical Storm Beta is set to move ashore near Corpus Christi, TX, Monday afternoon. Some of the moisture will get injected north into the area Tuesday and Wednesday compliments of some upper-level energy parked to the west. This combination of energy and moisture will generate clouds across most of the Ozarks and a chance for showers across parts of the Ozarks, mainly near and south of the interstate. The rain won’t be overly heavy, but at this stage, something is better than nothing with the very dry conditions that have developed. Amounts will be heaviest to the south where amounts could top a half an inch through Wednesday with mainly light amounts along the interstate. Temperatures will also be on the cool side with clouds and showers likely holding daytime highs under 70° to the south.

Clouds will slowly clear out of the area Thursday with drier and warmer weather expected as we close out the week. Temperatures should top 80° Friday afternoon.

Another warm day is on tap Saturday with highs in the low 80s. A strong cold front is expected to sweep into the area by Sunday morning. This should lead to a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms late Saturday with showers clearing out early Sunday. The warm temperatures of Saturday will be replaced with milder readings Sunday.

Clear

Springfield

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

62°F Few Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

78° / 51°
Clear
Clear 10% 78° 51°

Monday

78° / 58°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 78° 58°

Tuesday

70° / 57°
Showers
Showers 20% 70° 57°

Wednesday

69° / 56°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 69° 56°

Thursday

78° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 56°

Friday

81° / 60°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 81° 60°

Saturday

83° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 83° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

10 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

11 PM
Clear
0%
61°

61°

12 AM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

1 AM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

2 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

3 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

5 AM
Clear
10%
54°

53°

6 AM
Clear
10%
53°

53°

7 AM
Clear
10%
53°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
56°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

68°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

