Sunday, September 20 Overnight Forecast

Fall temperatures continue across the area this evening with another round of chilly morning lows on tap for Monday morning. We’ll kick the week off on a quiet note with mostly sunny skies and mild afternoon highs. Wildfire smoke will continue to make for hazy sunshine.





Some good news is in store for parts of the Ozarks Tuesday into Wednesday, a chance for rain. Tropical Storm Beta is set to move ashore near Corpus Christi, TX, Monday afternoon. Some of the moisture will get injected north into the area Tuesday and Wednesday compliments of some upper-level energy parked to the west. This combination of energy and moisture will generate clouds across most of the Ozarks and a chance for showers across parts of the Ozarks, mainly near and south of the interstate. The rain won’t be overly heavy, but at this stage, something is better than nothing with the very dry conditions that have developed. Amounts will be heaviest to the south where amounts could top a half an inch through Wednesday with mainly light amounts along the interstate. Temperatures will also be on the cool side with clouds and showers likely holding daytime highs under 70° to the south.





Clouds will slowly clear out of the area Thursday with drier and warmer weather expected as we close out the week. Temperatures should top 80° Friday afternoon.

Another warm day is on tap Saturday with highs in the low 80s. A strong cold front is expected to sweep into the area by Sunday morning. This should lead to a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms late Saturday with showers clearing out early Sunday. The warm temperatures of Saturday will be replaced with milder readings Sunday.