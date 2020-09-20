Sunday, September 20 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday will be gorgeous again with temperatures in the upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s with clear skies.

To start off your work week next week, temperatures will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s into much of the week with overnight lows creeping back up into the upper 50’s. You can still expect mostly sunny skies with little to no rain chances.

The first official day of Fall is Tuesday! Temperatures will be very fall-like, in the upper 70’s with a few clouds.

The next big thing to watch is Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico. There is a lot of uncertainty with this storm, but a few models are indicating some showers Tuesday or Wednesday from this storm. Something to keep an eye on.

By the end of next week, temperatures will be in the lower 80’s with quiet and dry conditions continuing. Rain chances start to uptick by the end of next weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Some passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

74° / 50°
Clear
Clear 0% 74° 50°

Sunday

78° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 78° 54°

Monday

79° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 79° 55°

Tuesday

78° / 55°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 78° 55°

Wednesday

77° / 55°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 20% 77° 55°

Thursday

79° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 58°

Friday

81° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
2%
54°

53°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
53°

53°

4 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

7 AM
Clear
10%
50°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

70°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

8 PM
Clear
0%
67°

64°

9 PM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

10 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

11 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

12 AM
Clear
10%
59°

Trending Stories