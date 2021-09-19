Sunday, September 19 Overnight Forecast

Fall has been reluctant to show up this September, but a shift in the jet stream will usher in a couple of cold fronts this week just in time for the beginning of fall.

For tonight, we’ll find warm and quiet weather. Low cloudiness may fill in along and east of Hwy. 65 by morning, but should quickly give way to sunshine Monday morning.

We’ll find ourselves ahead of a cold front Monday with south to southwest winds and some unseasonably warm air nosing into the area. This will generate a round of highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with the hottest readings west of Hwy. 65.





By Monday evening the cold front will be pushing toward I-44. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop near and behind the front Monday evening. A few of these may produce some strong winds or hail along with pockets of heavy rainfall. The broken band of rain and thunder will build east and southeast overnight. Cooler temperatures will flood in behind the front with temperatures dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday morning.

Additional showers are possible Tuesday morning before tapering off from west to east with gradual clearing Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool all day struggling to get back up to 70° by late afternoon.

Clear skies and a cool air mass will set the stage for the coolest night yet this month. By Wednesday morning temperatures will settle into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Fall officially arrives at 2:20 pm Wednesday afternoon and the day’s weather will certainly feel like it. Mild and breezy weather will come with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

An even chillier night will follow with lows in the mid 40s Thursday morning. There will be colder spots that may dip into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Temperatures will begin trending higher on Thursday but it will still be pleasant with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

We’ll end the week on a warm note with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s Friday. This will be ahead of another cold front that will sweep through Friday night. Temperatures will be a little cooler Saturday before warming back into the 80s Sunday. The weekend looks sunny and dry.