Sunday, September 18 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 65°

Sunday

85° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 65°

Monday

89° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 63°

Tuesday

74° / 52°
Showers
Showers 40% 74° 52°

Wednesday

74° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 74° 50°

Thursday

77° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 77° 52°

Friday

81° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 81° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

12 AM
Clear
2%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
3%
73°

72°

2 AM
Clear
3%
72°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
70°

72°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
72°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
75°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
79°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
82°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
9%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

Today, there will be a few spotty showers, mainly in south-central Missouri, but most areas will be staying dry. This will continue into Monday with temperatures above normal. However, the good news is on the way with a cold front sweeping through, bringing fall-like temperatures Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies on tap for tomorrow with isolated showers mainly southeast. Temperatures will be steady in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Today will be similar to yesterday, but temperatures will be a few degrees cooler. A cold front will bring a dose of fall-like weather by mid-next week. A few of the storms Monday night into Tuesday could be stronger with gusty winds and hail. Right now, the front is only expected to bring a quarter to three-fourths of an inch of rainfall, but we need all the rain we can get. Behind the front, the humidity levels will drop to comfy.

Looking back at the last few, weeks the September highs look more like July highs. September has been 3.1 degrees warmer than the first 16 days of July was.

Temperatures behind the front will be here just in time for the first day of fall!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Branson

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100