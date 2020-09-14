Sunday, September 13 Overnight Forecast

Summer weather was nowhere to be found this weekend after a hot Labor Day Weekend. A cold front swept quietly across the area early this morning. Low clouds and cool morning temperatures gave way to hazy sunshine and mild afternoon highs in the 70s. The hazy sunshine was compliments of wildfire smoke caught up in upper-level winds and transported east across the U.S.

SMOKY HAZE IN SPRINGFIELD, MO, SUNDAY AFTERNOON
(Photo Credit: Nancy Jolley)

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and comfy cool overnight temperatures. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s.

Monday’s weather will be much like Sundays. Skies will be mostly sunny, but there still could be some smoky haze, especially further south. Temperatures will edge a little higher with highs around 80°.

The pattern will remain quiet through Tuesday. Temperatures will head a little higher with morning lows in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels will remain low.

Moisture will work into the area from the southeast Wednesday. This will be the northwest edge of an envelope of moisture associated with “Sally”. The storm is currently a tropical storm in the Eastern Gulf and is expected to move ashore south of New Orleans Monday night. The moisture will help contribute to more cloud cover and spotty showers south of the interstate Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A front will approach from the north and this combined with increased moisture and some upper-level energy parked to the southwest will lead to cloudier skies and a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms across the area, but especially to the south. Temperatures both days will be pretty seasonable.

The cold front will sweep through by Friday morning. Cool air will slip in with morning clouds and fog possible on Friday. Clouds should give way to sunshine with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. A nice weekend will follow with cool overnight lows, bright days and mild afternoon highs.

