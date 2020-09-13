Sunday, September 13 Forecast

Sunday will be gorgeous! Mostly sunny and low humidity, highs will hover the upper 70’s, lower 80’s.

SUNDAY: Our stationary front finally moves, leaving us with plenty of sunshine on Sunday.



You'll notice a nicer feel to the air, less humid & cooler with highs in the upper 70's, lower 80's! Enjoy! #mowx #arwx #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/Y43m8zXy2m — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 12, 2020

We’ll keep the nice weather going into early next week. Expect sunshine and lower 80’s with high pressure in control through Tuesday. Overnight lows could dip into the upper 50’s by Monday and Tuesday mornings.

🌀 TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm #Sally sitting at the tip of FL peninsula w/ 40 mph winds.



Strengthening in Gulf takes it to Category 1 storm w/ landfall near LA/ FL Panhandle by Mon/ Tue. Hurricane Watches in effect.



Remnant rain could make big turn east #kolr10wx pic.twitter.com/Y9rEDrMHJp — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) September 12, 2020

By Wednesday we could find some showers to the southeast as tropical remnants filter north. Tropical Storm Sally is now sitting off the Florida Peninsula. Sally is expected to cross the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the Louisiana/ Florida coastline early next week.

For now, it looks like a cold front will sweep Sally’s remnants east of us Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Stay tuned for the latest on that!