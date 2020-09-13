Sunday, September 13 Forecast

Beautiful sunshine today!

Sunday will be gorgeous! Mostly sunny and low humidity, highs will hover the upper 70’s, lower 80’s.

We’ll keep the nice weather going into early next week. Expect sunshine and lower 80’s with high pressure in control through Tuesday. Overnight lows could dip into the upper 50’s by Monday and Tuesday mornings.

By Wednesday we could find some showers to the southeast as tropical remnants filter north. Tropical Storm Sally is now sitting off the Florida Peninsula. Sally is expected to cross the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the Louisiana/ Florida coastline early next week.

For now, it looks like a cold front will sweep Sally’s remnants east of us Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Stay tuned for the latest on that!

Overcast

Springfield

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Some clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 58°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 80° 58°

Monday

80° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 57°

Tuesday

83° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 62°

Wednesday

84° / 65°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 10% 84° 65°

Thursday

81° / 60°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 81° 60°

Friday

80° / 59°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 80° 59°

Saturday

80° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 80° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

7 AM
Sunny
9%
60°

62°

8 AM
Sunny
8%
62°

66°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
66°

69°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
69°

72°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
72°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
73°

68°

8 PM
Clear
3%
68°

65°

9 PM
Clear
3%
65°

64°

10 PM
Clear
4%
64°

63°

11 PM
Clear
5%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
6%
62°

61°

1 AM
Clear
7%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
7%
60°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
60°

59°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
59°

58°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
58°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
58°

