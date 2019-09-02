Sunday, September 1 Overnight Forecast

Labor Day forecast, quiet & sunny week —

We started off this morning with patchy to dense fog across parts of the Ozarks. By the afternoon hours, temperatures topped off in the middle and upper 80’s across much of the Ozarks. Areas to the north, temperatures only topped off in the 70’s where clouds hung around a bit longer.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 60’s under mostly starry skies with patchy fog once again by morning.

Monday for Labor Day, temperatures will off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with mostly sunny skies and humid conditions, a great day to be out on the lake or in a pool! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.





Tuesday for the return of many to work and school, temperatures will be near 90° area-wide under mostly sunny skies. Feel-like temperatures will be in the upper 90’s for most of the Ozarks. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s with an isolated shower possible as a quiet and weak cool front will push through the Ozarks.

Wednesday a quiet cool front will push in and bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two. Behind that front will be nicer conditions with temperatures in the lower 80’s and middle 80’s for Wednesday and for Thursday.