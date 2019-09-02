Sunday, September 1 Overnight Forecast

Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
Labor Day forecast, quiet & sunny week —

We started off this morning with patchy to dense fog across parts of the Ozarks. By the afternoon hours, temperatures topped off in the middle and upper 80’s across much of the Ozarks. Areas to the north, temperatures only topped off in the 70’s where clouds hung around a bit longer.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 60’s under mostly starry skies with patchy fog once again by morning.

Monday for Labor Day, temperatures will off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with mostly sunny skies and humid conditions, a great day to be out on the lake or in a pool! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday for the return of many to work and school, temperatures will be near 90° area-wide under mostly sunny skies. Feel-like temperatures will be in the upper 90’s for most of the Ozarks. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s with an isolated shower possible as a quiet and weak cool front will push through the Ozarks.

Wednesday a quiet cool front will push in and bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two. Behind that front will be nicer conditions with temperatures in the lower 80’s and middle 80’s for Wednesday and for Thursday.

Today's Forecast

Fair

Springfield

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
66°F Mostly Clear
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
66°F Mostly Clear
Wind
0 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
66°F Mostly Clear
Wind
1 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 66°
% ° 66°

Monday

87° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 69°

Tuesday

90° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 68°

Wednesday

84° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 84° 63°

Thursday

88° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 88° 68°

Friday

87° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 64°

Saturday

81° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

1 AM
Clear
0%
68°

68°

2 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
1%
67°

67°

4 AM
Clear
5%
67°

66°

5 AM
Clear
7%
66°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
67°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
67°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
70°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
75°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
79°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
83°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
84°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
84°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
86°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
85°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
83°

80°

8 PM
Clear
3%
80°

77°

9 PM
Clear
4%
77°

76°

10 PM
Clear
4%
76°

