Sunday, September 1 Forecast

Isolated showers Sunday, Labor Day forecast —

Sunday will be a transition day. We’ll have an isolated shower chance with clearing skies through the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s and overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.





Monday for Labor Day, temperatures will top off warmer, in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with humid conditions under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will stay warm in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday will be much like Monday, temperatures will be in the lower 90’s with humid conditions under mostly sunny skies with overnight lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday a quiet cool front will push in and bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two. Behind that front will be MUCH nicer conditions with temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with pleasant and fall-like conditions!