Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Sunday, September 1 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Isolated showers Sunday, Labor Day forecast —

Sunday will be a transition day. We’ll have an isolated shower chance with clearing skies through the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s and overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday for Labor Day, temperatures will top off warmer, in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with humid conditions under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will stay warm in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday will be much like Monday, temperatures will be in the lower 90’s with humid conditions under mostly sunny skies with overnight lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday a quiet cool front will push in and bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two. Behind that front will be MUCH nicer conditions with temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with pleasant and fall-like conditions!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Fair

Springfield

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
0 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
63°F Mostly Clear
Wind
0 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 64°
% ° 64°

Sunday

84° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 84° 65°

Monday

88° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 68°

Wednesday

81° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 81° 58°

Thursday

80° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 80° 59°

Friday

83° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 83° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
65°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
79°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
81°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
81°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
82°

82°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
82°

80°

7 PM
Sunny
3%
80°

76°

8 PM
Clear
5%
76°

74°

9 PM
Clear
6%
74°

72°

10 PM
Clear
7%
72°

70°

11 PM
Clear
7%
70°

70°

12 AM
Clear
8%
70°

Saturday, September 28th