Sunday, October 4 Overnight Forecast

Colder weather settled in behind Saturday’s storm. The day started cloudy, but sunshine took over by afternoon. Temperatures remained cool though with highs in the low to mid 60s. The chilly air mass and clear skies will lead to a cold morning Monday. There’s a risk for patchy frost too, mainly well east of Hwy. 65 where temperatures will be chilliest. In those areas a Frost Advisory has been posted for Monday morning through sunrise.

After a cold beginning, we’ll shake off the morning chill with a mild afternoon taking shape under sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south with afternoon readings in the upper 60s to around 70°.





The warming trend will accelerate through Tuesday into Wednesday as warmer air floods in ahead of a pair of cold fronts that are expected to wash out over the region. Skies will remain bright with cool mornings and warm afternoons on tap. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80° and in the mid 80s on Wednesday. This will be a complete reversal of the cool pattern we currently find ourselves in.

Warm, sunny, and dry weather will continue through the weekend. The upper-level pattern will flatten out across the nation keeping chilly Canadian air out of the picture. By Sunday, a trough will be digging into the Western U.S. This is a warm look for our area. Lows will be cool but not cold through the period. Highs will be warm, topping out in the low to mid 80s on a daily basis.

Moisture will tend to stay bottled up near the Gulf and Southeast close to what should be Hurricane Delta. That storm is currently T.D. 26 and is expected to develop into a hurricane as it makes its way across the Gulf later this week. The storm is then expected to threaten areas from Louisiana east into the Panhandle of Florida.

Locally, the weather may become more active early next week as a storm pushes east out of the West. This would be our next realistic opportunity for a chance at some rainfall. Temperatures may cool off a bit next week, but there’s still going to be a tendency for temperatures to remain above normal.