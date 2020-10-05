Sunday, October 4 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colder weather settled in behind Saturday’s storm. The day started cloudy, but sunshine took over by afternoon. Temperatures remained cool though with highs in the low to mid 60s. The chilly air mass and clear skies will lead to a cold morning Monday. There’s a risk for patchy frost too, mainly well east of Hwy. 65 where temperatures will be chilliest. In those areas a Frost Advisory has been posted for Monday morning through sunrise.

After a cold beginning, we’ll shake off the morning chill with a mild afternoon taking shape under sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south with afternoon readings in the upper 60s to around 70°.

The warming trend will accelerate through Tuesday into Wednesday as warmer air floods in ahead of a pair of cold fronts that are expected to wash out over the region. Skies will remain bright with cool mornings and warm afternoons on tap. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80° and in the mid 80s on Wednesday. This will be a complete reversal of the cool pattern we currently find ourselves in.

Warm, sunny, and dry weather will continue through the weekend. The upper-level pattern will flatten out across the nation keeping chilly Canadian air out of the picture. By Sunday, a trough will be digging into the Western U.S. This is a warm look for our area. Lows will be cool but not cold through the period. Highs will be warm, topping out in the low to mid 80s on a daily basis.

Moisture will tend to stay bottled up near the Gulf and Southeast close to what should be Hurricane Delta. That storm is currently T.D. 26 and is expected to develop into a hurricane as it makes its way across the Gulf later this week. The storm is then expected to threaten areas from Louisiana east into the Panhandle of Florida.

Locally, the weather may become more active early next week as a storm pushes east out of the West. This would be our next realistic opportunity for a chance at some rainfall. Temperatures may cool off a bit next week, but there’s still going to be a tendency for temperatures to remain above normal.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

65° / 39°
Clear
Clear 30% 65° 39°

Monday

70° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 70° 49°

Tuesday

80° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 80° 54°

Wednesday

86° / 56°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 86° 56°

Thursday

83° / 56°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 83° 56°

Friday

82° / 58°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 82° 58°

Saturday

84° / 59°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 84° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

11 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

4 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

5 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

6 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

7 AM
Clear
0%
42°

44°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

68°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

63°

7 PM
Clear
0%
63°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

Trending Stories