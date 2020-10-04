Sunday, October 4 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday, a few clouds will stick around but otherwise clear out leaving temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Some patchy frost could be possible, something to keep an eye on, but you might want to cover your sensitive plants.

Monday will be another cool day with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s but with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine, more summer-like than fall. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s. Wednesday into Thursday a quiet cold front will come in and just knock our temperatures back a few degrees, no rain is expected.

Thursday temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine.

Mild temperatures continue into the end of next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy. Low 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

55°F Few Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

West Plains

51°F Broken Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

70° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 70° 45°

Sunday

65° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 65° 39°

Monday

70° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 70° 52°

Tuesday

80° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 80° 54°

Wednesday

84° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 84° 53°

Thursday

79° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 53°

Friday

82° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 82° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
52°

50°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
50°

48°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

48°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

51°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

59°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

54°

7 PM
Clear
0%
54°

51°

8 PM
Clear
0%
51°

48°

9 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

10 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

11 PM
Clear
0%
46°

Trending Stories