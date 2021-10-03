Sunday, October 3 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

63° / 55°
Clear
Clear 0% 63° 55°

Monday

76° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 76° 54°

Tuesday

74° / 57°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 74° 57°

Wednesday

72° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 72° 58°

Thursday

75° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 75° 57°

Friday

83° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 83° 62°

Saturday

87° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 87° 63°

63°

11 PM
Clear
3%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
3%
62°

62°

1 AM
Clear
3%
62°

60°

2 AM
Clear
3%
60°

60°

3 AM
Clear
3%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
3%
59°

58°

5 AM
Clear
4%
58°

57°

6 AM
Clear
9%
57°

57°

7 AM
Clear
9%
57°

58°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
58°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
60°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
65°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

68°

7 PM
Clear
0%
68°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
64°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
62°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
60°

Saturday’s rain is gone, but the clouds were tough to shake on Sunday. This helped enhance Sunday’s fall feel in the wake of a cold front that pushed through earlier in the day. The fall feel will hang around much of the week as a storm swirls nearby.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and cooler overnight temperatures. Readings will slip into the 50s across the area with the coolest readings near and west of Hwy. 65.

Fantastic weather will unfold on Monday with sunshine pushing temperatures into the 70s during the afternoon.

Cloudier days return starting Tuesday as a storm develops over the South. Some showers will likely flare up too during the day as temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s.

It’s an unusual pattern that will keep the storm stuck in the region. A ridge will remain parked north and northeast of the storm. This will prevent the storm from escaping until a new storm moves in from the West Thursday. The result will be widespread cloud cover and episodes of showers, especially during the day. Temperatures will remain mild too with highs in the low to mid-70s through Thursday.

Once the storm moves out warm temperatures move in. Highs in the low to mid-80s Friday will come with lots of sun. The warm and quiet pattern will continue through the weekend. Temperatures through the weekend will tend to run about 10° above normal.

Clear

Springfield Mo

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Rolla

61°F Fair Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

