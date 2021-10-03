Sunday, October 3 Overnight Forecast

Saturday’s rain is gone, but the clouds were tough to shake on Sunday. This helped enhance Sunday’s fall feel in the wake of a cold front that pushed through earlier in the day. The fall feel will hang around much of the week as a storm swirls nearby.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and cooler overnight temperatures. Readings will slip into the 50s across the area with the coolest readings near and west of Hwy. 65.

Fantastic weather will unfold on Monday with sunshine pushing temperatures into the 70s during the afternoon.





Cloudier days return starting Tuesday as a storm develops over the South. Some showers will likely flare up too during the day as temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s.

It’s an unusual pattern that will keep the storm stuck in the region. A ridge will remain parked north and northeast of the storm. This will prevent the storm from escaping until a new storm moves in from the West Thursday. The result will be widespread cloud cover and episodes of showers, especially during the day. Temperatures will remain mild too with highs in the low to mid-70s through Thursday.

Once the storm moves out warm temperatures move in. Highs in the low to mid-80s Friday will come with lots of sun. The warm and quiet pattern will continue through the weekend. Temperatures through the weekend will tend to run about 10° above normal.

