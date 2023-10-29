What a quick transition with the weather we just experienced. I’m still amazed only 48 hours ago we had a high temperature of 80, and now temperatures struggle to crawl above the low 40s. Yesterday was quite a soggy and cold day. For today, you can expect both to remain true.

The morning will kick off with a threat of scattered showers and sprinkles before transitioning to widespread rain. Rain will intensify in the afternoon hour and will persist into late night. Most places should be prepared to see another 0.5 – 1.5″ of rain coming down today.

Rain will stop and transition to clear skies for Monday morning. However, temperatures will not warm up. The low temperature for Monday morning is forecasted to be in the upper 20s meaning our first freeze of the season will be upon us.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for nearly every county in the Ozarks due to the high confidence in below-freezing temperatures occurring.

Looking forward to the work week, we will remain dry yet very chilly to start. High temps will be limited to the 40s for Monday-Wednesday. Additionally, record overnight lows may be shattered this week as increasing colder and colder nights will be expected for the next few days.

My advice for Halloween, BUNDLE UP! Temperatures for trick-or-treating will be in the 30s and breezy winds will knock the feels like temps into the 20s.