Sunday, October 27 Forecast

Drying out Sunday, rain chances this week

Sunday we are finally drying out! Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with mostly starry skies.

Monday to start off your work week, temperatures will stay mild, in the lower and middle 60’s with increasing clouds ahead of our next rain chances. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. With this round of showers, behind it, will be a cold blast for the rest of the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday look cooler with a chance of showers both days. We are not looking at washout days but rounds of showers can be expected with temperatures only topping off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with overnight lows in the 30’s.

Thursday, a few showers will be leftover early with a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures stay cold in the 40’s with overnight lows in the 20’s making for a cold night of trick-or-treating for the kids.

Friday and Saturday, temperatures stay in the 50’s but with plenty of sunshine.

Clear

Springfield

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

44°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Clear skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

50° / 41°
Periods of light rain
Periods of light rain 60% 50° 41°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 42°

Monday

63° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 63° 39°

Tuesday

50° / 37°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 50° 37°

Wednesday

46° / 34°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 40% 46° 34°

Thursday

44° / 28°
Rain and snow showers
Rain and snow showers 10% 44° 28°

Friday

50° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 50° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

2 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
45°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
50°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
55°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

58°

7 PM
Clear
10%
58°

56°

8 PM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

9 PM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

10 PM
Clear
10%
54°

52°

11 PM
Clear
10%
52°

51°

12 AM
Clear
10%
51°

49°

1 AM
Clear
10%
49°

