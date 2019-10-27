Sunday, October 27 Forecast

Drying out Sunday, rain chances this week —

Sunday we are finally drying out! Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s with mostly starry skies.

Monday to start off your work week, temperatures will stay mild, in the lower and middle 60’s with increasing clouds ahead of our next rain chances. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. With this round of showers, behind it, will be a cold blast for the rest of the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday look cooler with a chance of showers both days. We are not looking at washout days but rounds of showers can be expected with temperatures only topping off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with overnight lows in the 30’s.

Thursday, a few showers will be leftover early with a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures stay cold in the 40’s with overnight lows in the 20’s making for a cold night of trick-or-treating for the kids.

Friday and Saturday, temperatures stay in the 50’s but with plenty of sunshine.