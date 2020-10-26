Sunday, October 25 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cloudy and chilly weekend will give way to a cold and wet start to the week. Pieces are coming together for an unusually cold stretch of weather for late October. An upper-level storm is digging into the Southwest with a chilly air mass blanketing the region. Moisture will overrun the low-level cold and waves of upper-level disturbances will help generate rain and drizzle. It looks like it will be cold enough Monday night into Tuesday morning for areas northwest of Springfield to see a bout of wintry weather too.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY LATE MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

For tonight, we’ll find cloudy and dry conditions. Temperatures will slowly settle into the upper 30s and low 40s.

The incoming rain will likely hold off until after most of the morning commute with rain spreading in by mid-morning. The rain will be steady and could come down pretty well at times. The rain will also drive temperatures down a few degrees with temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 30s.

Areas north of Lamar, MO, to Tuscumbia, MO, line could see some snow flakes mixing in with the snow Monday afternoon

The heavier rain will exit by Monday evening, but light showers and drizzle will continue on and off throughout the night into Tuesday morning. Areas further northwest will see a risk of freezing drizzle.

Another wave of heavier rain will move through on Tuesday, keeping temperatures locked in the 30s. Areas further northwest will continue to see a risk of freezing drizzle or light freezing rain through Tuesday morning.

The core of the storm won’t move through until Thursday. This will keep the area cloudy and wet at times through then. Temperatures will warm up a little but will remain chilly both Wednesday and Thursday. The bulk of the day Wednesday looks cloudy and dry, but showers will move back in late in the day, continuing into early Thursday. Another wave of showers will likely move through later in the day Thursday.

Rain totals over the week will be heavy with 1 to 2″ Monday to Tuesday and another half an inch to an inch possible Wednesday into Thursday.

The storm will finally be east of the area Friday with morning clouds giving way to sun. Nice weather will follow for the following weekend. Halloween Day looks sunny and cool and the evening looks cool and quiet for trick or treaters.

Overcast

Springfield

44°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
39°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

45°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

42°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Overcast. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

46°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Overcast. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

