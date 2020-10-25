Sunday, October 25 Forecast

Sunday will be dry to start and temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 50’s with mostly cloudy skies. A few peeks of sunshine are possible. Rain chances return later in the day and into the overnight hours. A colder airmass will build in Sunday night so temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s and that is where we will start off on Monday.







Monday we start in the lower 40’s and temperatures will drop into the 30’s during the afternoon. Rounds of showers and drizzle will be possible on Monday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s. For most of the area, it looks like temperatures will remain warm enough for just cold rain, but areas to the northwest could see a bit of wintry precipitation with freezing drizzle or freezing rain being the most likely form. Areas from Lamar, MO, to Lake Ozark, MO, and west seem to have the best chance at this.





Tuesday looks like another day with cold rain. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look warmer with temperatures in the 50’s but still with a chance of showers each day.

We’ll finally see some sunshine and drier weather develop on Friday. Temperatures will start to warm up as well with highs back up near 60°. Halloween Day still looks cool and quiet.