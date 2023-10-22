What a warm day we experienced yesterday. Late October and nearly everyone in the Ozarks climbed into the 80s. These warm temperatures were reached despite a weak cold front sweeping through our region.

The effects of this cold front will be felt more today than last night. Yesterday’s southerly winds have shifted to the Northwest. Furthermore, temperatures today will still be warm but nowhere near yesterday’s highs.

Lower to mid-70s for most of us today with a few places, especially out west, being closer to that 80-degree threshold.

Those warm temperatures will return for both Monday and Tuesday. However, a pattern shift is expected to occur in the middle of the work week.

Starting Tuesday night, we will have daily rain chances. The bulk of this precipitation will be occurring out to the west. Thankfully at this time, there are no concerns about severe weather.