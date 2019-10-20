Sunday, October 20 Overnight Forecast

Strong to severe storms overnight, clearing Monday —

STRONG STORMS OVERNIGHT: A line of strong to severe storms will push through the Ozarks overnight tonight.

TIMING: 9 PM – 6 AM.

MODES OF SEVERE WEATHER: Damaging winds up to 70 mph, quarter-sized hail, an isolated tornado, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

WHERE: Everyone has the potential to see severe weather with this line of storms. Healthier chances are south and east of I-44 and into Northern Arkansas but that does not rule out severe storms north of the interstate.

Because this is an overnight event (when most people will be sleeping) have a way to receive warnings that will wake you up with time to get to your safe place!

SAFE PLACE: lowest, most interior room in your house or building away from exterior walls and windows.

REMEMBER: A WATCH means conditions are favorable to severe storms. A WARNING means you need to take action and get to your safe place.

Those storms move out by Monday will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Tuesday will be cooler with temperatures in the temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy with temperatures in the lower 70’s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next rain chances will be Thursday and Friday. Long term, temperatures will be cooler than normal for the end of October and beginning of November.