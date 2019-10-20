Sunday, October 20 Overnight Forecast

Strong to severe storms overnight, clearing Monday —

STRONG STORMS OVERNIGHT: A line of strong to severe storms will push through the Ozarks overnight tonight.

TIMING: 9 PM – 6 AM.
MODES OF SEVERE WEATHER: Damaging winds up to 70 mph, quarter-sized hail, an isolated tornado, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
WHERE: Everyone has the potential to see severe weather with this line of storms. Healthier chances are south and east of I-44 and into Northern Arkansas but that does not rule out severe storms north of the interstate.

Because this is an overnight event (when most people will be sleeping) have a way to receive warnings that will wake you up with time to get to your safe place!

SAFE PLACE: lowest, most interior room in your house or building away from exterior walls and windows.

REMEMBER: A WATCH means conditions are favorable to severe storms. A WARNING means you need to take action and get to your safe place. 

Those storms move out by Monday will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Tuesday will be cooler with temperatures in the temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy with temperatures in the lower 70’s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next rain chances will be Thursday and Friday. Long term, temperatures will be cooler than normal for the end of October and beginning of November.

Clear

Springfield

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
51°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

66°F Few Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
54°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
54°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

74° / 51°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 74° 51°

Monday

63° / 42°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 63° 42°

Tuesday

61° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 61° 44°

Wednesday

70° / 46°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 70° 46°

Thursday

55° / 40°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 20% 55° 40°

Friday

54° / 38°
A few clouds
A few clouds 40% 54° 38°

Saturday

60° / 42°
Showers
Showers 40% 60° 42°

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
64°

63°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
63°

61°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
61°

60°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
60°

59°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
59°

58°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
58°

57°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
57°

54°

7 AM
Clear
10%
54°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
51°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

58°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

56°

7 PM
Clear
0%
56°