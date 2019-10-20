Sunday, October 20 Forecast

Storm chances for Sunday night —

Sunday, we will start off dry and mild. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Our next round of showers and storms will push through with a cold front. This is where the forecast gets a bit tricky. IF we can get enough fuel and moisture for these storms, a few could become strong to severe with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

These storms will be an overnight event, which could also limit our severe storm chances. Those move out and Monday will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Tuesday will be cooler with temperatures in the temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy with temperatures in the lower 70’s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next rain chances will be Thursday and Friday. Long term, temperatures will be cooler than normal for the end of October and beginning of November.