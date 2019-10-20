Sunday, October 20 Forecast

Storm chances for Sunday night —

Sunday, we will start off dry and mild. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Our next round of showers and storms will push through with a cold front. This is where the forecast gets a bit tricky. IF we can get enough fuel and moisture for these storms, a few could become strong to severe with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

These storms will be an overnight event, which could also limit our severe storm chances. Those move out and Monday will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Tuesday will be cooler with temperatures in the temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy with temperatures in the lower 70’s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next rain chances will be Thursday and Friday. Long term, temperatures will be cooler than normal for the end of October and beginning of November.

Clear

Springfield

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

68° / 48°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 68° 48°

Sunday

74° / 51°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 74° 51°

Monday

63° / 42°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 63° 42°

Tuesday

61° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 61° 44°

Wednesday

70° / 46°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 70° 46°

Thursday

60° / 40°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 60° 40°

Friday

52° / 37°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 40% 52° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

51°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

53°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

63°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
64°

63°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
63°