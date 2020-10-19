Sunday, October 18 Overnight Forecast

The weekend ended on a cold and damp note. A cold front pushed south across the area during the day, generating showers and producing tumbling temperatures. Springfield had a high in the low 60s around noon with temperatures falling through the 50s and into the 40s by early evening.

Temperatures will remain cold throughout the night and into the day Monday with chilly air locked in north of the stalled front in Northern Arkansas. A ripple of low pressure moving along the front will continue to produce showers throughout the night into Monday morning, tapering off to some patchy sprinkles or drizzle during the afternoon. Temperatures won’t warm much with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s north to mid to upper 50s south.





Conditions will remain cloudy and cool through Monday night into Tuesday morning. Showers may try to break out again by Tuesday morning north of the state line with a tendency for showers to focus closer to Central Missouri by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 70s to the south and 60s to the north.





The frontal boundary will lift north of the area on Wednesday. This will open the door to some afternoon sun and much warmer temperatures with highs well into the 70s. Another very warm day will follow on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s expected. Winds will likely be on the breezy side Thursday too.

A cold front will push across the area on Friday. This will likely result in falling temperatures after a mild start to the day. Showers will also move in making for a wet finish to the week.

Chilly weather will settle in for the following weekend. Skies look partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. The next storm will take shape to the west on Sunday leading to increased cloud cover and a chance for showers later in the day.