Sunday, October 18 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The weekend ended on a cold and damp note. A cold front pushed south across the area during the day, generating showers and producing tumbling temperatures. Springfield had a high in the low 60s around noon with temperatures falling through the 50s and into the 40s by early evening.

Temperatures will remain cold throughout the night and into the day Monday with chilly air locked in north of the stalled front in Northern Arkansas. A ripple of low pressure moving along the front will continue to produce showers throughout the night into Monday morning, tapering off to some patchy sprinkles or drizzle during the afternoon. Temperatures won’t warm much with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s north to mid to upper 50s south.

Conditions will remain cloudy and cool through Monday night into Tuesday morning. Showers may try to break out again by Tuesday morning north of the state line with a tendency for showers to focus closer to Central Missouri by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 70s to the south and 60s to the north.

The frontal boundary will lift north of the area on Wednesday. This will open the door to some afternoon sun and much warmer temperatures with highs well into the 70s. Another very warm day will follow on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s expected. Winds will likely be on the breezy side Thursday too.

A cold front will push across the area on Friday. This will likely result in falling temperatures after a mild start to the day. Showers will also move in making for a wet finish to the week.

Chilly weather will settle in for the following weekend. Skies look partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. The next storm will take shape to the west on Sunday leading to increased cloud cover and a chance for showers later in the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Springfield

43°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

48°F Overcast Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
50°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
51°F Showers and thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

42°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
48°F Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

51° / 43°
Showers
Showers 70% 51° 43°

Monday

52° / 47°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 52° 47°

Tuesday

69° / 58°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 69° 58°

Wednesday

79° / 62°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 40% 79° 62°

Thursday

82° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 82° 61°

Friday

66° / 42°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 20% 66° 42°

Saturday

58° / 44°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 58° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

11 PM
Few Showers
40%
44°

46°

12 AM
Showers
50%
46°

46°

1 AM
Showers
60%
46°

45°

2 AM
Light Rain
80%
45°

45°

3 AM
Light Rain
70%
45°

45°

4 AM
Showers
60%
45°

44°

5 AM
Showers
50%
44°

44°

6 AM
Showers
50%
44°

45°

7 AM
Showers
40%
45°

44°

8 AM
Showers
40%
44°

46°

9 AM
Showers
50%
46°

46°

10 AM
Showers
50%
46°

46°

11 AM
Showers
50%
46°

48°

12 PM
Showers
40%
48°

49°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

50°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

51°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
51°

52°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
51°

50°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
50°

48°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

47°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°

Trending Stories